953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June
If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
WISH-TV
Al Hubbard, Businessman and Entrepreneur
For our 200th podcast interview, “Leaders and Legends” presents a conversation with businessman and entrepreneur Al Hubbard. A philanthropist who served in both Bush Administrations, Al is also one of Indiana’s leading education experts. We talk with all about his career, his friendship with President George W. Bush, and the state of politics in our state and country in 2023.
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday
Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana
Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
Current Publishing
New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School
Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
YAHOO!
Teen fatally shot overnight in Irvington
Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was fatally shot late Saturday night in the Irvington neighborhood. IMPD east district officers responded to the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot, police said. When officers arrived at the...
WR Reece Bellin talks decision to join IU program as a preferred walk-on
Earlier this week in-state prospect Reece Bellin announced that he had accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound wide receiver from Carmel (IN) Carmel H.S. spoke with Peegs.com about his decision to play for the Hoosiers. Bellin said the opportunity to stay close to home, receive a...
readthereporter.com
Slapfish opens in Fishers
Grand opening with Lobster Roll Giveaway planned for Feb. 18. Fast-casual seafood will make a splash at the Fishers District as Slapfish Indiana opens on Saturday, Feb. 18. The first 100 customers on opening day will receive a free lobster roll (one lobster roll per customer). There will also be live music and other free family-friendly entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820, Fishers.
Current Publishing
Foundation builder: Carmel’s first two-term mayor reflects on key events that helped shape city’s future
As Carmel residents prepare to welcome their first new mayor since 1996, the city’s only other mayor to serve more than one term is nearing a milestone of her own. Jane Reiman, a Republican who served as mayor from 1980-1987, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 9. Since leaving office at age 55, she’s worked at a child care center, spent 15 years in Corydon to help care for her grandchildren and returned to Carmel to work part-time for the city and as an ambassador at Woodland Terrace senior living community.
Current Publishing
City of Westfield purchases land for $770K
The City of Westfield purchased three parcels of land last month totaling a little more than 25 acres at an auction for $770,000. The land, at 2510 E. 171st St., was purchased Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield during an auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Co., Inc.. The Westfield City Council had approved a resolution authorizing Westfield Chief of Staff Jeremy Lollar to pursue the purchase of the land three days prior to the auction.
Report finds 'no mechanical malfunctions' before deadly Indianapolis plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary report after a 20-year-old man died in a plane crash last month.
readthereporter.com
Fishers native becomes member of elite U.S. Navy Honor Guard
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A native of Fishers recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Constructionman William Peters, a 2022 Fishers High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Peters serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.
'An eyesore' | Community calls for plan for former IPS School 1
INDIANAPOLIS — A building that was once the hub of a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in its heyday is still getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. “Kids coming and going. It was full of kids, and it was like a center for the community,” said Glenn Powe about what he used to see at a building that still stands in his Forest Manor neighborhood at the corner of East 36th and North Gale streets.
