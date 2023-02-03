It is time for version 2.0 of my weekly simulated mock draft for the New York Giants. Once again, three rounds with no trades using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator. At this point in early February, I am not trying to be right about who the Giants will pick, or even should pick. I am presenting scenarios and trying to create discussion about a variety of players. There could be tremendous variance in each week’s mock as we go forward.

