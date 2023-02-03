Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
Related
'Snow' much fun: Enjoy the season with a Winter Carnival in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Despite the fact that Hampton Roads hasn't yet seen much of a winter wonderland this year, the city of Newport News still wants to celebrate. On February 4 from noon to 5 p.m., you can join Newport News Parks & Recreation for a day of "frozen" fun with their Winter Festival.
What’s going around? Illnesses spreading in Hampton Roads
This fall and winter have been rough on a lot of people's health. It started with that tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID-19. Now, it's a lot of strep throat, adenovirus "(and) everything else under the sun you can imagine," a doctor told WAVY.
americanmilitarynews.com
Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction
Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
Chesapeake Chuck predicts early spring for Hampton Roads
Chesapeake Chuck predicted an early spring during the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum Thursday.
Virginia Beach pet groomers could face animal cruelty charge
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. According to Virginia Beach police, Jeffrey and Vicki Piva, the owners of Blue Dog Pet Grooming, could be charged with animal cruelty after reports of "not adequately caring for" their animals.
Man injured following shooting on Virginia Ave. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:23 p.m. near the 110 block of Virginia Ave. Police say a man sustained a non life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.
Norfolk father and servicemember missing since 1995
According to the National Missing and Undefined Persons database, Casper was a gunnery sergeant in the United States Marine Corps when he disappeared in 1995
Search for missing man in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen for a week. 62-year-old Anthony Pierre Cuffee was last seen in the area of 3300 Portsmouth Boulevard on January 27, 2023. Police said Cuffee hasn't been in touch with...
How an NSU student's design ended up in 700 Target stores across the country
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University art student’s design is now in stores across the country. What started as an assignment for Mekenzy Linder’s art class, ended with her design on the shelves at Target. "I was like, maybe this is a pretty good design," she...
Police: Virginia man dead after barricade, shootout
Police in Virginia say the injuries of a man found dead after a barricade and shootout with police were likely the result of police gunfire.
WAVY News 10
First Hip-Hop Artist for the U.S. Army
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Staff Sergeant Lamar Riddick is one of the first hip-hop artists in the U.S. Army. We talked to him about his journey.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Virginia With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
If you’re a fan of mouthwatering seafood, and as much of it as you can dream of, Captain George’s Seafood Buffet in Virginia is an excellent option. However, most people may not realize that Captain George is also hiding another incredible treasure: endless desserts. That’s right; in addition to king crab, clams, fish, fresh oysters, and more, this Virginia Beach eatery is a dessert lover’s dream come true. So be sure to save a little room for the sweet stuff when you dine at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant.
Family, friends of pregnant woman killed in Hampton shooting hoping for justice
It's a pain one Hampton Roads mother says no parent should have to experience. Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a shooting on Jan. 30 in Hampton.
National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in '02 still missing
Many who go disappear are found alive and well, but tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.
Comments / 0