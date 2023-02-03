If you’re a fan of mouthwatering seafood, and as much of it as you can dream of, Captain George’s Seafood Buffet in Virginia is an excellent option. However, most people may not realize that Captain George is also hiding another incredible treasure: endless desserts. That’s right; in addition to king crab, clams, fish, fresh oysters, and more, this Virginia Beach eatery is a dessert lover’s dream come true. So be sure to save a little room for the sweet stuff when you dine at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO