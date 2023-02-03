ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction

Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach pet groomers could face animal cruelty charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. According to Virginia Beach police, Jeffrey and Vicki Piva, the owners of Blue Dog Pet Grooming, could be charged with animal cruelty after reports of "not adequately caring for" their animals.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Search for missing man in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen for a week. 62-year-old Anthony Pierre Cuffee was last seen in the area of 3300 Portsmouth Boulevard on January 27, 2023. Police said Cuffee hasn't been in touch with...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In Virginia With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

If you’re a fan of mouthwatering seafood, and as much of it as you can dream of, Captain George’s Seafood Buffet in Virginia is an excellent option. However, most people may not realize that Captain George is also hiding another incredible treasure: endless desserts. That’s right; in addition to king crab, clams, fish, fresh oysters, and more, this Virginia Beach eatery is a dessert lover’s dream come true. So be sure to save a little room for the sweet stuff when you dine at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy