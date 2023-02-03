Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
Farm Bureau members lobby for water plan funding in Kansas
Kansas Farm Bureau is lobbying lawmakers to fully fund the state’s water plan before a shortage impacts the ag industry. President Joe Newland tells Brownfield the state has depleted reservoirs and the Ogallala Aquifer and it will need millions of dollars to solve the problem. “How do we really cut back, and still produce what we need to in order to protect the state economy and the livelihood of our producers?”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Missouri Soybean Association seeks update to state biodiesel tax credit
The Missouri Soybean Association is asking state lawmakers to make it easier for the state’s seven biodiesel plants to use the biodiesel production tax credit. The current tax credit is for 2 cents per gallon of biodiesel blend of between 5 to 10%, and 5 cents per gallon of biodiesel blend of between 10 to 20% sold and dispensed at the service station during the tax year. Having this production tax credit in place makes soybean oil more affordable for biodiesel producers, because of competition from oil refiners to use the feedstock for other fuels, like renewable diesel.
voiceofmuscatine.com
MAC growing along with Michigan production
Michigan Agricultural Commodities is investing in expansion projects to help keep pace with larger crops in Michigan. Vice Present of Merchandising Robert Geers tells Brownfield Middleton’s organic corn facility is adding a 200,000-bushel grain bin and improvements for faster receiving and drier capacity. “We continue to see exponential growth...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Yielding Success – 2022 Yield Contest
There were six Missouri Soybean Yield Contest winners who broke 100 bushels to the acre. Missouri Soybeans Field Services Coordinator Dylan Anderson says the top yield, non-irrigated soybeans, was grown by Mike Daniels in Carroll County, Northeast of Kansas City. The contest is an important, friendly competition among the state’s growers.
voiceofmuscatine.com
NCBA members set policy priorities for 2023
The president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says getting a farm bill passed in 2023 is a top priority for members. Todd Wilkinson of South Dakota says within the farm bill the organization would like to see additional funding for Foot and Mouth Vaccine. “We were successful in getting it put in the last farm bill and we’re really hopeful, given the potential harm and the food security risk, it gets funded again,” he says.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Dry conditions will stick around through spring in Western Corn Belt
USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub says moderate to exceptional drought will stick around through spring across the Western Corn Belt. Director Dennis Todey says dry conditions could encourage earlier spring planting in southern Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa. “Unfortuately, there is extremely dry soils. One example is in...
