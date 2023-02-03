Read full article on original website
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
25 Out Of 115 Arrests In Smith County Last Week Were Felony Arrests
Last week nearly half of East Texas was dealing with freezing rain and a wintry mix while the other half was enduring a persistent cold rain. During this wild winter-like weather crime was still taking place on the streets, in businesses and in neighborhoods throughout Smith County, Texas. I'm sure...
Upshur County district judge pleads guilty to DWI, gets probation
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An Upshur County district judge was sentenced to one-year probation Monday after he pleaded guilty Monday to driving while intoxicated in September. Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II of the 115th District Court entered a guilty plea to his DWI charge on Monday and he then received one year of deferred adjudication probation, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.
Van Zandt County grand jury won’t indict man who shot, killed house intruder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In April 2022, a Canton homeowner shot and killed a man he claims unlawfully forced entry into his home. However, he will not face indictment for the incident. Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said a grand jury has decided there is not enough evidence...
Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla
February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report For 1-30-23 – 2-5-23
Marks, Cory, 53 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on 2-1-2023 for Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana < 2oz. and Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrants X 8. Anders, Christopher, 21 years of age, of Leesburg, was arrested on 2-3-2023 on a Franklin County Warrant for Illegal Dumping. Ely, Lyle, 28...
Two men charged with human smuggling after Gregg County traffic stop
Two men accused of attempting to transport illegal immigrants to Florida were arrested last week during a traffic stop in Gregg County. Ricardo Sanchez Ramos and Fredy Zavala Martinez were stopped Jan. 30 by Texas Department of Transportation Trooper Kiefer Bounds, according to probable cause reports for their arrests. The...
Tyler pastor convicted of stealing from elderly couple, church ordered to pay $70,000
TYLER, Texas — A longtime Tyler pastor and coach, who was convicted of stealing from an elderly couple and his former church in August, has been ordered to pay $70,000 back to the theft victims. In August, Rev. Jerome Milton was sentenced to six months in the county jail...
Panola County officials seize $48,000, drugs during traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of $48,000 dollars and a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Saturday. Eric Jovan Fair, of Houston, was pulled over near Excel Ford by K9 Deputy Richard Mojica for an alleged traffic offense around 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, officials said. Mojica […]
Tyler police investigating homicide after person found fatally shot
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating after a person was found dead on Monday afternoon around 4:20 p.m., the department announced. When the officers arrived in the 1600 Block of W. Mims they found someone deceased inside the residence due to a gunshot wound, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. […]
Sulphur Springs PD Identifies Burglary Suspect
Sulphur Springs Police identified the suspect who forced entry into two climate-controlled storage buildings on WildCat Way. The Sulphur Springs PD’s Facebook page and the East Texas Radio.com website and Facebook pages showed a security photo of his face and vehicle. During the break-ins, the suspect stole guns, ammo, a crossbow, and other items. As a result, they issued a warrant for his arrest.
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home. On February 6 at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims where a homicide had been reported. A person was found dead inside the residence; they had been shot. Their name is being withheld until family can be notified, police say. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
Tyler man convicted of crashing through 2 metal fences, impaling passenger to death
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was found guilty Friday of driving while drunk, crashing into a fence that impaled one of his friends in the car to death and then fleeing the scene in January 2021. In the 114th District Court, jurors found Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, guilty...
Morris County Jail Log, Jan. 15-21
• Salvador Asuncion Nava, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Texas DPS officers for driving while intoxicated with an open container ...
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
