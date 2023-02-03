Read full article on original website
classichits106.com
Third party tests results near Carus Chemical show minimum exposure levels, resident’s property raises concern
LASALLE -The city of LaSalle’s third-party environmental tests taken in areas near the Carus Chemical fire show below average levels of chemical exposure for cleanup standards. Bradley Brown, Principal at Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources, presented his test results to LaSalle officials and impacted community members. Soil and water samples taken from Matthiessen park, Hegeler parks, the old fire station, and Rotary Park and Pond show numbers are half of what the acceptable levels for potassium and manganese based on Illinois Environmental Protection standards.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois-bound I-74 bridge closed due to multi-vehicle crash
UPDATE: I-74 has reopened to traffic. EARLIER UPDATE: A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Illinois-bound Interstate 74. Emergency vehicles, at least one damaged car and debris can be seen from the Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras. Traffic is backed up to Middle Road as of 7:40 a.m. while it is rerouted off I-74 onto Grant Street.
wjol.com
ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55
Illinois State Police received a call from a motorist this morning at about 8 a.m. about a passing motorist displaying a firearm. ISP was dispatched to I-55 and Route 30, but before crews arrived they were diverted to a crash at southbound I-55 at Renwick Road. No other information is available at this time.
Fulton County first responders save life of man who fell through ice
First responders in Fulton County rescued a man who had fallen through ice earlier this week. According to a release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance responded to a possible drowning in progress outside of St. David, Illinois. When deputies...
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Illinois Is Hiding In This Tiny Park
At only 298 acres, Buffalo Rock State Park is only a fraction of the size of the state’s larger parks, but it’s home to one of the most incredible natural wonders in Illinois. So, lace up your hiking boots, and let’s hit the trail. Visit the park’s...
kjfmradio.com
New Illinois law allowing hunters more gun options
ILLINOIS — Effective January 1, 2023, a new Illinois law will allow hunters to use centerfire, single-shot rifles in certain calibers for deer hunting. Administrative rules are still being developed to accommodate the new law. Public Act 102-0932 was effective Jan. 1, 2023. Specific information on when rifles will...
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois State Police Release Enforcement Figures for District 1 in the Month of January
Illinois State Police Troop 1 Captain Joseph Blanchette has announced enforcement figures and activity for January. Illinois State Police Troop 1 Troopers issued 585 citations, 613 written warnings, and made 23 criminal arrests during the month of January. Troopers issued 271 citations for speeding and 15 citations for distracted driving violations. There were 13 arrests for no valid driver’s license or driving while license suspended/revoked.
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputies say Driver Crossed the Centerline and Collided With an Ogle County Plow Truck and Other Vehicle, Injuring Two
On Wednesday February 1, Ogle County Deputies, along with Stillman Valley EMS, Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS, and Byron EMS, responded to the 10,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 for the report of a three-vehicle accident. During an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18-year-old Harvey Pollock of Davis...
westkentuckystar.com
Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois files for price hike to meet future clean energy standards
Ameren has filed for a price increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) to begin a four-year preparation process to transition to clean energy. Ameren is asking for a $160.4 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435.6 million electric rate increase. The Jan. 20 filing will start an 11-month rate case in which the ICC will analyze the dollar requests and decide on whether to approve or deny the increase in prices.
walls102.com
Illinois Fire Departments warn residents about Carbon Monoxide
SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the State Fire Marshal of Illinois wants to remind those to have their furnaces checked and to make sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires in the United States. Illinois Fire Departments respond to around 20,000 calls about carbon monoxide each year. Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness. If you suspect you may be experiencing these symptoms, smell natural gas leaking in your home, or if your CO alarm activates you should evacuate your home.
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
wmay.com
Illinois National Guard officer becomes highest ranking person of color in history of institution
An Illinois National Guard officer has made history, becoming the highest-ranking person of color in the history of the Guard, dating back well over 200 years. Rodney Boyd was officially promoted Saturday from Brigadier General to Major General in ceremonies in Chicago. Boyd is a native of Chicago’s South Side....
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
Summit Ridge Energy, ComEd open 2,495 MW Speedway Solar project in northern Illinois
The 75th community solar development in ComEd’s service territory entered service last week, with the opening of the 2,495 MW Speedway Solar project as created by Summit Ridge Energy (SRE). The project consists of more ... Read More » The post Summit Ridge Energy, ComEd open 2,495 MW Speedway Solar project in northern Illinois appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at this convenience store
Illinois lottery players should take a moment to double-check their tickets. That’s because there’s a winning ticket out there worth a hefty $1 million that has yet to be claimed. Keep reading to learn more.
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
nprillinois.org
Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories
A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
