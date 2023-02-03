ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

One Indiana City Ranks Among the Best for Football Fans While Another is the Worst in America

The 2022-23 football season officially comes to an end on Sunday, February 12th - that's when we find out who has the best team in all the land. In this case, it will either be Kansas City or Philadelphia, both of which are widely regarded as two of the best cities for football fans. They are not the best, though, according to one new study - in fact, one Indiana city is better than both of them.
VALPARAISO, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy