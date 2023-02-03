Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Missing Missouri children found in Florida grocery store nearly a year after abduction, police say
Police in High Springs, Florida, located two children who were allegedly abducted by their noncustodial mother last year in Missouri after a "routine" vehicle tag check.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
One Indiana City Ranks Among the Best for Football Fans While Another is the Worst in America
The 2022-23 football season officially comes to an end on Sunday, February 12th - that's when we find out who has the best team in all the land. In this case, it will either be Kansas City or Philadelphia, both of which are widely regarded as two of the best cities for football fans. They are not the best, though, according to one new study - in fact, one Indiana city is better than both of them.
