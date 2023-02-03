The 2022-23 football season officially comes to an end on Sunday, February 12th - that's when we find out who has the best team in all the land. In this case, it will either be Kansas City or Philadelphia, both of which are widely regarded as two of the best cities for football fans. They are not the best, though, according to one new study - in fact, one Indiana city is better than both of them.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO