FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser proposes changes to DC's controversial criminal code
WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed amendments to D.C.'s controversial criminal code. Congressional Republicans recently took a vote disapproving the bill passed by the D.C. Council. Mayor Bowser is looking to address what she says are three significant problems with the code. First, she says, we need to return...
'We will hold you accountable' | Mayor Bowser offers changes to DC Criminal Code while Congress vows to strike it down
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congressional Republicans are holding a committee hearing Monday evening, where they promise to dismantle D.C.'s Revised Criminal Code. This comes just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser offered amendments to the current crime bill. While Councilmembers and the Mayor disagree on some parts of the criminal code, they agree on one thing: that Congress should stay out of the District's Business.
WTOP
Child care costs vary in DC region with highest in Alexandria
Any parent will tell you that child care is expensive, but families living in one Virginia city are paying the most in the D.C. region. Parents in Alexandria, Virginia, are paying the largest portion of their median family income for child care. According to new child care data analyzed by the Women’s Bureau, parents who live in Alexandria pay 17% of their income for an infant at a day care center, about $24,000 on average. They pay 14% of their income to put a child in preschool there.
Washington City Paper
Charter Schools are Demanding More Money to Match Pay Raises Won by DCPS Teachers
Who could be against “equity” and “parity” when it comes to paying teachers? The latest debate over teacher salaries roiling the Wilson Building looks simple enough on its face, but it exposes yet another important tension between the public and charter school sectors. The new round...
WJLA
City leaders slam Congress for considering blocking criminal code, critics push for move
WASHINGTON (7News) — As members of Congress prepare to discuss and vote on whether or not to block the D.C. Revised Criminal Code Act of 2021, city leaders are slamming lawmakers for what they call overreach while critics of the new code are pleading for them to prevent it from going into effect.
Racial Disparities In D.C. HIV/AIDS Cases Widened During Pandemic, Report Says
After several years of declining infections, a new report illuminates how the pandemic has impaired the city’s efforts to eliminate HIV/AIDS, and widened the already existing disparities between Black and white patients. According to the city’s HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STI, and TB Administration (HAHSTA) report, 2021 saw 230 new HIV...
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C
Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
Former vice chair of DC's Police Union arrested for working second job at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON — The former vice chair of the D.C. Police Union was arrested Saturday for fraud. According to court documents, Medgar Webster Sr. worked a second job at Whole Foods while on the clock with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The court documents say Webster worked at two Whole...
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
fox5dc.com
Where to get a Philly cheesesteak in the DC area
WASHINGTON - Eagles fans wishing for a taste of Philadelphia here in the D.C. area are in luck. While there may not be a Pat vs. Geno's rivalry in the District, there are plenty of spots to get your fix for a ‘whiz wit,’ or any other cheesesteak variation you might prefer.
28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at the 1800 Block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C. A dispute occurred at the location listed at approximately 4:47 am between the suspect and the victim. While the suspect was arguing with the victim, he displayed a weapon and shot at him. Immediately following the incident, the suspect left the scene. No injuries were reported. 28-year-old Maurice Douglas of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Police The post 28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Intruder apprehended at Joint Base Andrews
An intruder got into the housing area at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and a resident opened fire on the trespasser. It happened on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Security forces arrived and apprehended the man, who was not authorized to be there, according to a statement from the base.
dcnewsnow.com
Woman shot, man in custody
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Maryland men’s, women’s golf look to capture Big …. Game Night. Super...
fox5dc.com
In the Courts: Calls for police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
After the death of Tyre Nichols' at the hands of police, Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders are calling for police reform. Here in D.C., a city employee has been suspended after fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating two robberies that took place on Thursday and Friday at The Chocolate House in Northwest D.C. and the robbery of a nearby salon. Early Thursday morning the suspect entered the Sweet Shop at the 1900 Block of 18th Street. The suspect threatened the employee and demanded money. He then grabbed the cash register before leaving the scene. Friday evening at 7:17 pm, the suspect entered the same retailer, threatened store employees, took the money, and left the scene. He then entered a salon on the 2200 Block of 19th The post Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens
The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
wufe967.com
DC councilman calls for 'increased police presence' after touting 'biggest reduction to MPD we've ever seen'
A councilman in Washington D.C., is calling for an increase in police presence after a tragic shooting in the city’s Metro transit system, despite touting a reduction to the city’s police department in 2020. Charles Allen, Ward 6 councilman in Washington, D.C. made the call for an increased...
Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Saturday night in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3800 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly before 11 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were conscious and breathing and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition and identity of the men are unknown at this time. A suspect was taken into custody but was later released. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the The post Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities
Howard University and Georgetown University will launch a medical humanities center aimed at reducing health inequities. The post Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities appeared first on NewsOne.
