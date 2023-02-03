ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Chat With Joy Woods and Saint Aubyn from NC Theater’s “Dreamgirls”

In this new interview, Melissa Wade talks with Joy Woods and Saint Aubyn, stars of the NC Theater’s production of DREAMGIRLS, heading to the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for The Performing Arts on February 7- 12. You can get your tickets, starting at $40, at Ticketmaster .

JOY WOODS (playing Deena Jones) previously appeared on Broadway in SIX: The Musical; Off Broadway in “Little Shop of Horrors,” and in the regional production of “The Notebook: a New Musical (World Premiere).” Joy is so excited to be fulfilling a *dream* role! The biggest thanks to her team and to NCT for creating space for art like ours to be made. Instagram: @joynwoods

SAINT AUBYN (playing James “Thunder” Early) is an artist who strives to entertain his audiences with hopes that they leave each and every performance feeling fulfilled. He previously appeared on Broadway in “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” (which earned him a GRAMMY nomination), “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” and in regional/touring productions of “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” (20th Anniversary Tour) and “Dreamgirls” (with Gallery Players) Film/Television credits include “Bojangles,” “Admissions,” and being Co-Host of the Salute THEM Awards with Loni Love and Yo-Yo. He has also shared the stage with Miss PattiLabelle! Instagram: @iamsaintaubyn

