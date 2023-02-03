Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
marketplace.org
Without the range and the rumble, Harley-Davidson finds e-motorcycles a hard sell
Harley-Davidson told investors on Thursday that it had a pretty good close to 2022. Global motorcycle shipments were up 18% in the fourth quarter compared to the year before. But the news was not so great for LiveWire, Harley’s electric motorcycle business. Revenue there was down by 28%. Harley spun out LiveWire into a separate entity last year, though it still owns most of it.
The Inline-6 Is Back: Here's Every Automaker Building A Gasoline Straight-6 In 2023
We may live in the era of downsizing and electrification, but despite this, the automotive world has seen a resurgence of one particular engine format - the inline-six. Once revered for its smoothness and sultry sound, it fell out of favor as manufacturers utilized the compact nature of a V6, with its versatility in being able to fit both longitudinal and transverse mounting applications. BMW was the lone holdout for the longest time, and the inline-six became a hallmark of the brand's finest performers. But in the year of our Lord 2023, the inline six is back, with no fewer than five car-making conglomerates using this fantastic engine. It's not just the reserve of premium brands anymore, either, as the likes of Jeep and Mazda are in on the action too. So, to celebrate the return of the straight-six, we thought we'd celebrate the manufacturers at the forefront of its revival.
Drivers turn off car heating to help cut fuel consumption, says survey
One in six drivers (16%) turn off their car’s heating in an attempt to save on fuel costs, a new survey suggests.The poll of 2,000 British drivers commissioned by Vitality Car Insurance indicated that not driving too fast is the most common method of trying to reduce fuel usage, with 55% doing so.Other ways of cutting petrol and diesel bills include keeping tyres inflated to the correct level (51%), removing unnecessary items (29%) and keeping windows closed (22%).There are conflicting opinions about whether switching off a car’s heating saves fuel.The RAC says it does, so advises drivers to “dress for...
insideevs.com
Mazda's USA CEO Says Longer-Range EVs Aren't Sustainable
Mazda has been arguably late to the EV game and its MX-30 has less driving range than essentially all other electric cars available today. This may come as no surprise after you learn that the president and CEO of Mazda USA Jeffrey Guyton doesn't believe longer-range EVs have a viable place in the future.
Comments / 1