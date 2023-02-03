Georgia may be best for business. But this 30-year-old policy is why some say it's worst for workers

Read full article on original website
State lawmaker plans bill to override local housing restrictions, standards to meet workforce quest
Legislators in Georgia could soon consider a bill to make first-time homebuyers’ homes more affordable, as the entry-level housing market continues to price out many middle- and lower-class families. Rep. Dale Washburn, a Republican from Macon, plans to introduce a bill soon to reduce some of the control of...
Bill aims to cut college degree requirements for state jobs in Georgia
The move is a reaction to difficulties in attracting workers in a tight labor market, the high cost of college, and Republican distrust of the ideological effects of college education.
Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
Informal family and unpaid caregivers often sacrifice pay, benefits and their own health. Here's why
LISTEN: There are people who require around the clock, at home medical care. Finding professional caregivers for them can be tough and extremely expensive, forcing their family members to choose between a career or shouldering the responsibility of caregiving themselves. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more on the economy of informal caregiving.
General Assembly to renew debate over certificate of need law
ATLANTA — State lawmakers have eased restrictions in Georgia’s certificate of need (CON) law over the years, making it easier for providers to build new health care facilities or offer new medical services without proving the community needs them. Now, a push is on to repeal the CON...
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Georgia Today: Court nixes spaceport, a record year in Savannah, more access to healthcare needed
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Feb. 7th edition of Georgia Today: Camden County's spaceport has been nixed, a record year in Savannah air travel, and more access to health care is needed. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Feb. 7. I'm Peter Biello....
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
ValueWalk
Proposed $500 One-Time Tax Rebate From Georgia: Who Could Get It?
Millions of Georgians may soon get a tax rebate of up to $500 from the state’s record budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed sending a one-time tax rebate from Georgia of up to $500 using $1 billion of the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus. One-Time Tax Rebate...
Kemp-backed measure seeks harsher Georgia gang sentences
Georgia senators advanced a bill Monday that would add a mandatory five years to prison sentences for anyone convicted of a gang crime and 10 years for anyone convicted of recruiting minors into a gang. Senate Bill 44, which is being pushed by Gov. Brian Kemp as part of his...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say
(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients
For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
GPB morning headlines for February 7, 2023
Oral argument before the state Supreme Court begins today in the case of five Georgia college professors who want public colleges and universities to be able to ban guns from campus. Georgia's only Jewish state lawmaker was among hundreds of people who got antisemitic fliers thrown on their lawns in...
WALB 10
Lowered tariffs on pecans could help Georgia growers
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Republic of India announced a major 70% cut to tariffs on U.S. pecan exports. Experts are saying these cutbacks are a big relief for Georgia pecan growers. Georgia produces about one-third of all American pecans. With India lowering its tariffs on imported pecans from 100%...
Georgia Today: Family of killed protester speaks; antisemitism in Atlanta; Okefenokee to UNESCO
On the Monday Feb. 6 edition of Georgia Today: The family of the protester killed at 'Cop City' speaks, anti-Semitism in Atlanta, and protecting the Okefenokee. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Feb. 6. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, the family of the protester shot and killed by law enforcement at the planned police training center in Atlanta speaks out for the first time. Lawmakers react to antisemitic fliers found in some suburban Atlanta neighborhoods over the weekend. And the United Nations may make the Okefenokee a protected area. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
With scams on the rise, efforts are underway to get SNAP families their money back
ATLANTA — New efforts are underway to get money back to Georgia families who rely on the SNAP program and have fallen victim to thieves. "It's about these individuals that are going to the grocery store trying to fill up their food card so that they can nourish and feed their families, and when they get there and they swipe their EBT card, there's no money," Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Government Group, explained.
Georgia state senator wants TikTok ban from all state-owned devices including for teachers
Some state agencies are already barred from having the popular social media app on their state phones.
Up to $500 tax rebate coming soon
A tax credit of up to $500.00 USD could be on offer to Georgia residents soon. Therefore and with a billion dollar fund from the state budget surplus, its governor, Brian Kemp suggested making these one-time direct payments.
