soultracks.com

Kenny Lattimore lands first #1 hit in 25 years

Los Angeles, CA - (February 7th, 2023), - Grammy-nominated R&B vocalist and songwriter, Kenny Lattimore secures his first #1 Song on the Billboard Adult R&B charts in 25 years with his single, "Take A Dose". It was exactly 25 years ago, when Kenny Lattimore's globally-recognized signature song, "For You," secured the #1 spot on the charts. The Billboard and Mediabase #1 "Take A Dose" is Kenny's latest offering lifted from his recently released and critically-acclaimed 10th studio album, "HERE TO STAY". The album is available now, via The SRG/ILS Group in partnership with the SincereSoul Records label imprint.
soultracks.com

Another Groove: Blue Lab Beats Lose The “Labels”

February 6, 2023 – Welcome back to Another Groove, our series dedicated to new music that is neither pure soul nor R&B but includes elements of those genres and may please your ears. This week we feature the track “Labels” by Blue Lab Beats featuring Tiana Major9 and Kofi Stone.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
soultracks.com

First Listen: Mr. Maph grooves with the "Sweet Dancer"

(February 5, 2023) Mr. Maph is what you would call a professional singer. He has the voice, and he will travel. He will sing at weddings, receptions, dinner parties or corporate events. You can find all that on his website, but the best form of advertisement is hearing this man sing, and for those who like their music soulful with hints of gospel and the blues to boot, Mr. Maph is your guy.
soultracks.com

First Listen: Rodney Stith looks for "Heaven's Door"

(February 6, 2023) America’s deep south has long since been a well-spring of the most moving soul and R&B. Petersburg, VA’s Rodney Stith adds his name to that long list of soul savants with “Heaven’s Door”, from the album The Soul Chronicles of Rodney Stith.
