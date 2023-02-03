(February 5, 2023) Mr. Maph is what you would call a professional singer. He has the voice, and he will travel. He will sing at weddings, receptions, dinner parties or corporate events. You can find all that on his website, but the best form of advertisement is hearing this man sing, and for those who like their music soulful with hints of gospel and the blues to boot, Mr. Maph is your guy.

2 DAYS AGO