Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Take a Smarter Shower
(ABC 6 News) – Do you take a shower in the morning to get energized, or maybe at night to relax?. Either way, Consumer Reports shares tips to help you take a smarter shower. Smarter for the planet, smarter for your skin, and smarter for your water bill. Did...
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Comments / 0