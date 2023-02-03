In boost for Ford and Tesla, Treasury changes EV tax rules making it easier to qualify as an SUV

Read full article on original website
Related
Mercedes owner throws money on Ground after refueling, leaves female attendant in tears
It’s said that one can know a person’s character based on how they treat those below them. Few wealthy people treat those below them poorly, thinking the latter are beneath them, even when they’re working hard for a living.
KITV.com
Americans are becoming 'reluctant' to make larger purchases, new Fed report shows
As retail sales took a bit of a breather in December, so did the credit cards. US consumers' outstanding credit grew by $11.56 billion to end the year, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. It's the lowest monthly gain since January 2021 and well below economists' expectations of $25 billion.
KITV.com
SpaceX put a Tesla sportscar into space five years ago. Where is it now?
It's now been half a decade since SpaceX turned heads around the world with its decision to launch Elon Musk's personal Tesla roadster into outer space, sending the car on an endless journey into the cosmic wilderness where it's expected to remain for millennia to come. As of Monday, February...
Comments / 0