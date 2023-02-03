Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Ford Stock Fell On Friday
Supply chain shortages are preventing Ford from producing as many vehicles as it could otherwise sell. Ford liquidated nearly all its stake in Rivian and will use the proceeds to pay a special dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NBC Los Angeles
McDonald's Profit Grows as Inflation-Weary Customers Flock to Its Restaurants
McDonald's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. Consumers have been trading down from full-service restaurants to Big Macs and McNuggets as they pull back on spending. The fast-food giant is expecting that short-term inflation will continue in 2023. McDonald's on Tuesday reported that U.S. customers are visiting its...
Ford CEO reports $2 billion loss in profits in 2022, falling short of expectations
Ford Motor Co. announced Thursday that the company fell short of its expectations in the fourth quarter and last year, reporting that it lost $2 billion in profits. In a press release published Thursday, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the company should have done “much better” in 2022. The press release said that in…
Tesla Stock Leaps On China Sales Surge Powered By Deep Price Cuts After Musk Touts 'Historic' Demand
Tesla's price cuts look to have boosted sales in China, the world's biggest EV market.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
torquenews.com
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
The Rothschilds look to take their French investment bank private in a $4 billion deal just a few months after a family head died
The Rothschild family wants to take its French investment bank private, in a deal worth about $4 billion. The plan comes 3 months after the death of Evelyn de Rothschild, a key player in uniting the bank's arms. Its shares rose 17% in Paris after its holding company laid out...
Tyson Foods takes profit hit as beef prices fall
Tyson Foods saw profits tumble in its fiscal first quarter after declining beef prices, waning demand for pork and higher costs took a toll on earnings.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Elon Musk And Tesla Make an Expected But Unwanted Change
The maker of electric vehicles has just raised prices, less than a month after they were cut.
Amazon Q4 Revenue Hits $149 Billion, Topping Wall Street Forecasts, as Profit Falls
Amazon’s top-line growth in the last three months of 2022 was far better than investors expected, while its bottom line fell short. The ecommerce kingpin’s fourth-quarter 2022 results handily beat Wall Street sales forecasts. Amazon reported revenue of $149.2 billion billion, up 9% year over year. Net income of $278 million (or 3 cents per share), compared with $14.3 billion a year earlier, was hurt by higher costs, one-time charges and a decline in the value of Amazon’s investment in electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Q4 is historically Amazon’s biggest quarter, encompassing the holiday-shopping season. Amazon’s ad revenue increased 19% for the year-end quarter,...
teslarati.com
Tesla sees over 900% sales growth in Germany in January
Tesla sales in Germany during January increased by over 900 percent compared to January 2022. Tesla has consistently seen sales grow in Germany since it arrived in the market, and certainly at a respectable pace, but the first month of this year has proved the brand still has a lot of growing room. Compared to January 2022, Tesla sales exploded by 912.2 percent, which is only the beginning of the good news.
Truth About Cars
Ferrari Roma Tumbles Down Elevator Shaft at California Dealer
We’re guessing a trip to the dealership for service is a routine affair for most people, but sometimes things go sideways. There are all sorts of stories of cars being dropped off lifts and about dealer employees taking nice cars for joyrides. One thing we haven’t seen, at least until now, is a car falling down an elevator shaft. Oh, and this car happens to be a Ferrari Roma, which can cost more than $300,000 in some cases.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model S Smashes Record In Norway's Cold-Weather Endurance Test
The Tesla Model S has broken the winter range record in a new extensive cold-weather range test conducted in Norway. Norway has been conducting extensive range and efficiency tests in cold climates for years, something that worries many potential EV buyers who live in regions with the harshest winters. This...
SB Nation
Ford’s return to F1, explained
One of the rumors circulating around the Formula 1 world was confirmed this week, as Ford announced a return to the sport for the 2026 season, in a partnership with Red Bull Racing. The announcement came as Red Bull held a season launch event in New York City, becoming the first F1 team to launch their season in the United States.
marketplace.org
Without the range and the rumble, Harley-Davidson finds e-motorcycles a hard sell
Harley-Davidson told investors on Thursday that it had a pretty good close to 2022. Global motorcycle shipments were up 18% in the fourth quarter compared to the year before. But the news was not so great for LiveWire, Harley’s electric motorcycle business. Revenue there was down by 28%. Harley spun out LiveWire into a separate entity last year, though it still owns most of it.
2 stunning charts show how India’s mighty Adani group lost $118 billion in 10 days
A short seller’s report, in just over a week-and-a-half, has erased over a hundred billion dollars in value from one of India’s largest companies. The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate with interests in ports, commodities and energy, has lost $118 billion in value—a 50% decline—since Jan. 24, when short seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of stock manipulation, fraud and poor governance.
Carscoops
Tesla Model S Plaid’s Daring Underwater Drive Is Successful, But Costly Aftermath
As floods lash parts of New Zealand, an EV enthusiast recently took to Twitter to prove the ‘superiority’ of a Tesla Model S Plaid over gas-powered combustion vehicles, re-sharing a video from last year of the EV driving through 7-feet of water. That car’s owner, who goes by...
Comments / 0