ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Fell On Friday

Supply chain shortages are preventing Ford from producing as many vehicles as it could otherwise sell. Ford liquidated nearly all its stake in Rivian and will use the proceeds to pay a special dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NBC Los Angeles

McDonald's Profit Grows as Inflation-Weary Customers Flock to Its Restaurants

McDonald's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. Consumers have been trading down from full-service restaurants to Big Macs and McNuggets as they pull back on spending. The fast-food giant is expecting that short-term inflation will continue in 2023. McDonald's on Tuesday reported that U.S. customers are visiting its...
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
torquenews.com

All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon

The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Variety

Amazon Q4 Revenue Hits $149 Billion, Topping Wall Street Forecasts, as Profit Falls

Amazon’s top-line growth in the last three months of 2022 was far better than investors expected, while its bottom line fell short. The ecommerce kingpin’s fourth-quarter 2022 results handily beat Wall Street sales forecasts. Amazon reported revenue of $149.2 billion billion, up 9% year over year. Net income of $278 million (or 3 cents per share), compared with $14.3 billion a year earlier, was hurt by higher costs, one-time charges and a decline in the value of Amazon’s investment in electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Q4 is historically Amazon’s biggest quarter, encompassing the holiday-shopping season. Amazon’s ad revenue increased 19% for the year-end quarter,...
teslarati.com

Tesla sees over 900% sales growth in Germany in January

Tesla sales in Germany during January increased by over 900 percent compared to January 2022. Tesla has consistently seen sales grow in Germany since it arrived in the market, and certainly at a respectable pace, but the first month of this year has proved the brand still has a lot of growing room. Compared to January 2022, Tesla sales exploded by 912.2 percent, which is only the beginning of the good news.
Truth About Cars

Ferrari Roma Tumbles Down Elevator Shaft at California Dealer

We’re guessing a trip to the dealership for service is a routine affair for most people, but sometimes things go sideways. There are all sorts of stories of cars being dropped off lifts and about dealer employees taking nice cars for joyrides. One thing we haven’t seen, at least until now, is a car falling down an elevator shaft. Oh, and this car happens to be a Ferrari Roma, which can cost more than $300,000 in some cases.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023

The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model S Smashes Record In Norway's Cold-Weather Endurance Test

The Tesla Model S has broken the winter range record in a new extensive cold-weather range test conducted in Norway. Norway has been conducting extensive range and efficiency tests in cold climates for years, something that worries many potential EV buyers who live in regions with the harshest winters. This...
SB Nation

Ford’s return to F1, explained

One of the rumors circulating around the Formula 1 world was confirmed this week, as Ford announced a return to the sport for the 2026 season, in a partnership with Red Bull Racing. The announcement came as Red Bull held a season launch event in New York City, becoming the first F1 team to launch their season in the United States.
TENNESSEE STATE
marketplace.org

Without the range and the rumble, Harley-Davidson finds e-motorcycles a hard sell

Harley-Davidson told investors on Thursday that it had a pretty good close to 2022. Global motorcycle shipments were up 18% in the fourth quarter compared to the year before. But the news was not so great for LiveWire, Harley’s electric motorcycle business. Revenue there was down by 28%. Harley spun out LiveWire into a separate entity last year, though it still owns most of it.
Fortune

2 stunning charts show how India’s mighty Adani group lost $118 billion in 10 days

A short seller’s report, in just over a week-and-a-half, has erased over a hundred billion dollars in value from one of India’s largest companies. The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate with interests in ports, commodities and energy, has lost $118 billion in value—a 50% decline—since Jan. 24, when short seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of stock manipulation, fraud and poor governance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy