Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
bkmag.com
Fighting for racial justice one grant at a time
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. You may not have heard of the Brooklyn Community Foundation — or BCF— but the impact the grant-making organization has had in borough is immeasurable. Well, almost immeasurable: Since its founding in 2009 the foundation has helped provide more than $90 million in grants to exclusively Brooklyn nonprofits.
bkreader.com
New Report Finds One-Fifth of BK’s Aging Population Lives in Poverty
Brooklyn now has more residents older than 65 than the entire population of any other city in the state. And more than one-in-five are living in poverty, according to a new report from The Center for an Urban Future. In the past 10 years, the number of Brooklyn residents over...
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Early Addition: A woman who was pronounced dead suddenly came back to life in a Long Island funeral home
Because the funeral home staff noticed her breathing, here are your early links: Asian Americans moving to East Harlem, George Santos sexual harassment allegations, stop inventing more weird sodas and more. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing This
Recently, migrants refused to sleep in the city-provided shelter. Some decided to live on the street instead. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wanted to prove to them there was nothing wrong with the shelter.
Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
This 500-Square-Foot Brooklyn Apartment Takes Inspiration from Early West African Graphic Design and Pop Art
Jendayi Omowale is a Caribbean-American writer focused on amplifying marginalized voices regardless of platform, engaging in print, photo and broadcast journalism. Being hyper-aware of the reciprocal relationship media has with what we prioritize as a society, they desire to be a demotic voice. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these...
Grammy winner Samara Joy's success comes as no surprise to her Bronx high school classmates
Her teachers say she was a consummate professional, even back then. She led by modeling excellence by taking the most rigorous academic courses and was in the National Honor Society. She was an Ella Fitzgerald Scholar at SUNY Purchase and went on to tour with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
TODAY.com
Hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash reflects on 50 years of the genre
Grandmaster Flash is in awe of how hip-hop went from a genre he and his friends pioneered by walking around with boom boxes to a Grammy-winning genre leading the entire music industry. The 65-year-old is credited with helping create the genre 50 years ago with his group, Grandmaster and the...
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
pix11.com
Hundreds of Brooklyn residents without heat
Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. ‘Harlem’ brings the drama in second season. The new...
Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he stayed overnight at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal alongside hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers last night. Adams posted parts of his visit with the migrants at the facility to Twitter, including a video of him playing a video game with one of the men staying there.
$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
Comments / 0