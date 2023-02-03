Read full article on original website
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes
For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
Landslide closes Timber Road in Washington County
An early morning landslide has closed part of Northwest Timber Road about halfway between Highway 6 and Highway 26 on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses
Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
14 arrested during shoplifting sting near Washington Square
In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
Vancouver SR-14 off-ramp to close overnight for lane restriping
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The off-ramp from westbound SR14 to northbound I-205/Exit 6 will close overnight on February 8, says the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT says the closure will take place at 10 p.m., and last through 4 a.m. on February 9. The closure is part of...
Molalla-area resident hired by Oregon City after working for Milwaukie bakery
Mike Dobaj serves as city's information-technology director since January
Portland police officer to join Rep. Chavez-DeRemer at the State of the Union
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Advocacy Group Urges Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps to Lower Speed Limit on West Burnside After Two Fatalities
Transportation advocacy group Northwest Active Streets sent a letter to City Commissioner Mingus Mapps on Feb. 6, urging that he direct the Portland Bureau of Transportation to lower the speed limit on West Burnside street after a string of crashes, two of which were fatal. The group, which advocates primarily...
Washington County budget crisis will affect local taxpayers
Washington County is facing a budget crisis that will affect the services that taxpayers receive.
A Portland high school student has Oregon governor’s ear on environmental justice
At 6 a.m. on a Tuesday last July, Danny Cage was packing for a camping trip with friends when his cellphone rang. The caller ID flashed “Salem.”. He picked up: The governor’s office was on the line. A staffer for Gov. Kate Brown told Cage, 17 at the time, that he had been nominated to serve on a state board, the just-revamped Environmental Justice Council.
Folks Are Housing Multnomah Now, While You Foot The Bill
The average Northwest family works hard for 75-thousand bucks a year. After taxes, that’s about 50-grand. And the whole family lives on that…housing, food, medical. Now, can you imagine spending that same 50-grand to get housing for a single homeless person . That’s right…the same Multnomah county that...
Oregon City investigating city-wide server issue hindering services
Computer problems are snarling government business in Oregon City. The Clackamas County city issued an email to employees Monday morning that some services, including billing and permitting, were down due to unspecified issues with accessing server files, said Jarrod Lyman, communications manager for the city.
Good Morning, News: Eugene Bans New Natural Gas, Portland Restauranteurs Struggle with Eggs, and Ted Cruz Being a Hypocrite
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Why wait? Let's...
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
Fight at North Portland ‘hot spot’ homeless camp culminates in shooting
A KGW crew was out the Willamette Boulevard homeless camp when the fight broke out. One man fell to the ground, then got up and hobbled away.
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
