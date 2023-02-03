ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

NEWStalk 870

The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]

During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
KENNEWICK, WA
WWEEK

Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes

For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses

Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver SR-14 off-ramp to close overnight for lane restriping

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The off-ramp from westbound SR14 to northbound I-205/Exit 6 will close overnight on February 8, says the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT says the closure will take place at 10 p.m., and last through 4 a.m. on February 9. The closure is part of...
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Folks Are Housing Multnomah Now, While You Foot The Bill

The average Northwest family works hard for 75-thousand bucks a year. After taxes, that’s about 50-grand. And the whole family lives on that…housing, food, medical. Now, can you imagine spending that same 50-grand to get housing for a single homeless person . That’s right…the same Multnomah county that...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

