Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
Kan. joins states taking control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
Gov. denies clemency; execution Tues. for killer of girlfriend, 3 kids
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at the state...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.
Economist: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
Kan. AG warns Walgreens not to send abortion pills by mail
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent a letter to Walgreens’ leadership urging the retail pharmacy to follow Kansas law on mail-order abortifacients. In the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, Kobach wrote that the company’s recently announced plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans via mail-order is illegal under federal and state law.
Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
Kan. 9-8-8 crisis lifeline sees dramatic increase in call volume
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly last week announced that since its launch in July 2022, the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has handled a nearly 27% increase in call volume compared to the six months before its launch, according to a statement from the governor's office. Based on national...
Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions
TOPEKA — A new finance bill would buy back bonds used to inject much-needed cash into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System two years ago, potentially saving the state millions of dollars in future interest payments. The House Financial Institutions and Pensions Committee had a Monday hearing on House...
Governor: 2nd largest economic development project in Kan. history
TOPEKA – On Thursday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
AAA: Gas prices in Kansas are stable for now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas gas prices appear to be stabilizing. "We're at $3.20 a gallon on average today," Shawn Steward with AAA said Friday. "That's the same as it was a week ago. We haven't really seen any fluctuations in the past week. After seeing some rises throughout January, we've seen a little bit of a stability here."
Kobach to request $1M budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to request Friday restoration of $650,000 cut from the office’s budget two years ago and approval of a $375,000 increase to hire attorneys to handle crimes related to unauthorized sports gambling. Kobach, a Republican sworn into office in January, said...
🎤 Forward Ever: Kan. Attorney General Kris Kobach
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.
Moran introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, according to a statement Moran's office. This legislation would expand community-based services for aging veterans as...
Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe
-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
