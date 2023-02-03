ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.
WASHINGTON STATE
Little Apple Post

Economist: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kan. AG warns Walgreens not to send abortion pills by mail

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent a letter to Walgreens’ leadership urging the retail pharmacy to follow Kansas law on mail-order abortifacients. In the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, Kobach wrote that the company’s recently announced plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans via mail-order is illegal under federal and state law.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence

TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Governor: 2nd largest economic development project in Kan. history

TOPEKA – On Thursday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

AAA: Gas prices in Kansas are stable for now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas gas prices appear to be stabilizing. "We're at $3.20 a gallon on average today," Shawn Steward with AAA said Friday. "That's the same as it was a week ago. We haven't really seen any fluctuations in the past week. After seeing some rises throughout January, we've seen a little bit of a stability here."
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Moran introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, according to a statement Moran's office. This legislation would expand community-based services for aging veterans as...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy