Ron Oberem
4d ago

officer was looking to use his taser regardless of his statement. looking at his demeanor shows he was ready to use force no matter the circumstance. this is becoming the norm in this Nazi society we are calling the United States. the officer and the department should be held accountable for lack of training.

Vuvfjn
4d ago

Are we really going to play dumb? You can obviously see the officer let go of the taser as the victim is pushing it away. The taser was on the ground the whole time! Smh very disappointed in the GPD

The Denver Gazette

12-year-old car theft suspect shot dead in Denver

A 12-year-old car theft suspect died of a gunshot wound after being confronted by the car's owner, according to the Denver Police Department. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner reported Tuesday that Elias Armstrong, 12, died of a gunshot wound Sunday. Police received a report of an auto theft in the 8300 block of E. Northfield Boulevard, according to police. ...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Gun found at Windsor High School

A gun was uncovered at Windsor High School. Windsor police were called to the school Tuesday afternoon after a Weld RE-4 student alerted school administrators about the possibility of a gun at the school. While a gun was recovered, police said there’s were no known threats associated with the gun, and there’s no ongoing risk to public safety. The incident remains under investigation, and it’s unclear whether anyone will face charges.
1310kfka.com

Man arrested on drug charges following overdose at Nunn gas station

A man was arrested on drug charges after police said he overdosed at a local gas station. Brian Ledezma, 31, was found overdosing at the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn last Wednesday morning and transported him to the hospital. The Weld County Drug Task Force then stepped in, and deputies said a search of Ledezma’s vehicle turned up 12,000 ounterfeit prescription pills suspected of containing fentanyl, 8 lbs. of meth, cocaine, and two guns. Police said Ledezma is also linked to a drive-by shooting in Greeley that happened in January on the 9000 block of 19th Street Road. He faces attempted murder, and drug counts.
NUNN, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested for attempted murder in south Loveland

A man was arrested on attempted murder and assault charges in south Loveland. Larimer County deputies were called to a home on 35th Street Southwest for reports of a fight late Saturday night. Police say there, Israel Reyes assaulted two people and stabbed a third before fleeing on foot. The person who was stabbed was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police said Reyes spit on the deputy as he was being taken into custody.
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Feb. 4, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Teen to serve 9 months of work release after deadly DUI crash

A Boulder teen will serve 9 months of work release for a drunk driving crash that killed two people and injured another last April.On Friday, the 18-year-old was taken into custody after hours of victim impact statements, along with statements from the teen's parents and a gut-wrenching apology from the teen herself. Because she was charged as a juvenile her name is being withheld. The work release was in lieu of straight jail time, which means she will be allowed to leave the jail during the day for work, classes and treatment.While families of the victims believe the teen is...
BOULDER, CO
