A Boulder teen will serve 9 months of work release for a drunk driving crash that killed two people and injured another last April.On Friday, the 18-year-old was taken into custody after hours of victim impact statements, along with statements from the teen's parents and a gut-wrenching apology from the teen herself. Because she was charged as a juvenile her name is being withheld. The work release was in lieu of straight jail time, which means she will be allowed to leave the jail during the day for work, classes and treatment.While families of the victims believe the teen is...

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO