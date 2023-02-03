ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton

North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Paulsboro, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.
PAULSBORO, NJ
TAPinto.net

CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Villa Walsh over St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Sheridan Caughey totaled 16 points during Villa Walsh’s 48-47 hard-fought victory over St. Elizabeth in Wilmington. Chiara Fajardo added 13 points during this back-and-forth affair. Villa Walsh (9-8) took a three-point lead before St. Elizabeth (8-12) went ahead before halftime. Kate Condon finished with nine points and eight rebounds....
WILMINGTON, NC
NJ.com

Despite short stay, Vineland embraces 1st wrestling playoff berth in over 3 decades

It didn’t last long, but the the Vineland High School wrestling team appreciated the journey to the postseason for the first time in about 35 years. The seventh-seeded Fighting Clan made their first playoff appearance since the ‘80s on Monday night in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 5 quarterfinal but couldn’t carry the momentum to an upset, falling to second-seeded Washington Township, 66-12.
VINELAND, NJ
247Sports

QB AJ Surace commits to Rutgers

Rutgers has landed an early quarterback commitment in the class of 2024 from AJ Surace of Notre Dame High School (Trenton, N.J.). Surace announced his decision early this afternoon as it gives Rutgers a big boost to this class. Surace was recruited by Rutgers dating back to last year and maintained a relationship even after a change in offensive coordinators. He becomes the third commit in the class of 2024 for the Scarlet Knights as new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarroccaa has made an early impression.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.  The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers. 
MIDDLETOWN, DE
NJ.com

NJ.com

