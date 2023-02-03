Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton
North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
Camden High Overwhelms Paulsboro, 114-46
DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.
Girls basketball recap: Mikulski directs Wildwood Catholic over Delran
Kaci Mikulski finished with 19 points to pace the Wildwood Catholic High girls’ basketball team to a 48-38 victory over Delran Tuesday in Delran. Destiny Wallace and Carly Murphy each reached double figures with 10 points as the Crusaders (19-4) won their fourth in a row. Riley Ahrens led...
Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46
DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
Girls basketball recap: Kessler hits milestone as No. 16 Shawnee topples Lenape
Avery Kessler totaled 15 points and five rebounds as the Shawnee High girls’ basketball team knocked off Lenape Tuesday in Medford, 43-28. Kessler knocked down a free throw for the 1,000th point of her scholastic career as the Renegades, ranked 16th in the latest NJ.com Top 20, improved to 21-4. Nia Scott added 10 points.
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
Villa Walsh over St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap
Sheridan Caughey totaled 16 points during Villa Walsh’s 48-47 hard-fought victory over St. Elizabeth in Wilmington. Chiara Fajardo added 13 points during this back-and-forth affair. Villa Walsh (9-8) took a three-point lead before St. Elizabeth (8-12) went ahead before halftime. Kate Condon finished with nine points and eight rebounds....
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
SJ Times girls basketball notebook: Young Penns Grove flourishing in Denby’s return
Jen Denby thought she had left coaching behind but, like the famous line uttered by Al Pacino’s character in The Godfather: Part III, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”. Denby’s 15-year stint as the girls basketball coach at Penns Grove ended in...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Boys basketball: Paul VI stops Cherry Hill East - Camden Co Tournament 2nd rd.
Emmanuel Joe-Samuel poured in 26 points while Josh Eli tallied 24 as ninth-seeded Paul VI stopped eighth-seeded Cherry Hill East in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Cherry Hill. Paul VI will next face either top-seeded Camden or 17th-seeded Winslow in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Torren Greene...
Despite short stay, Vineland embraces 1st wrestling playoff berth in over 3 decades
It didn’t last long, but the the Vineland High School wrestling team appreciated the journey to the postseason for the first time in about 35 years. The seventh-seeded Fighting Clan made their first playoff appearance since the ‘80s on Monday night in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 5 quarterfinal but couldn’t carry the momentum to an upset, falling to second-seeded Washington Township, 66-12.
Bowling: Manera throws 300 as Clayton takes home Tri-County Conf. Tournament title
Clayton and Lindenwold boys and Deptford and Kingsway girls each won bowling titles at the Tri-County Conference Tournament recently at 30 Strikes Lanes in Stratford. Every team bowled three games. In Division 1, Kingsway (832-763-793) narrowly edged-out Gloucester Tech (794-732-710) in the final tally, 2,388-2,236. Gloucester came in third place...
QB AJ Surace commits to Rutgers
Rutgers has landed an early quarterback commitment in the class of 2024 from AJ Surace of Notre Dame High School (Trenton, N.J.). Surace announced his decision early this afternoon as it gives Rutgers a big boost to this class. Surace was recruited by Rutgers dating back to last year and maintained a relationship even after a change in offensive coordinators. He becomes the third commit in the class of 2024 for the Scarlet Knights as new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarroccaa has made an early impression.
Woodstown B relay takes it down to the last race in win over Lower Cape May
All eyes turned to the B relay teams. A tight meet from the first 25 yards of the medley relay, things would not be decided until someone touched the wall for third in the 400 free relay.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers.
