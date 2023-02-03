ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

marshfieldareasports.com

2023 WIAA boys & girls hockey playoff brackets announced

This story is sponsored by: Chips Hamburgers of Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. The brackets for the upcoming 2023 WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey Playoffs were announced on Sunday. Play begins in the boys tournament with regional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Regional finals will be played Feb. 16 or Feb. 17, with sectionals set for Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 or 25.
MARSHFIELD, WI
marshfieldareasports.com

Stratford boys basketball pulls out road win at Chequamegon

PARK FALLS – The Stratford boys basketball team overcame a slow start and a tough shooting night to pull past Chequmaegon 46-39 in a Marawood Conference crossover game Monday night at Chequamegon High School. Stratford shot just 12 of 39 from the field, but was able to snag the...
STRATFORD, WI
marshfieldareasports.com

Kaukauna snaps Marshfield boys basketball team’s 13-game winning streak

MARSHFIELD – Kaukauna overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Marshfield 73-68 in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday at Marshfield High School. Marshfield led 40-31 at halftime but couldn’t slow down the Ghosts in the second half as Kaukauna outscored them 42-28 to surge ahead. With the...
MARSHFIELD, WI
marshfieldareasports.com

Spencer/Columbus finishes seventh at Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament

ABBOTSFORD – The Spencer/Columbus Catholic wrestling team finished seventh at the 2023 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Abbotsford High School. Cadott won the title with 236 points, well ahead of second-place Eau Claire Regis/Altoona, which had 152 points. Spencer/Columbus was seventh with 87 points. Spencer/Columbus had eight...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County

A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika

LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Crews called to Wausau fire

Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 30, 2023

Martha Napstad, age 92 of Wausau, passed away on January 26, 2023. Martha was born on March 12, 1930, in Milwaukee to Lloyd (Glenn) and Ellen Dunbar Walter. She graduated from Viola High School in 1948. She loved her years growing up in the rolling hills of southwestern Wisconsin with her three siblings.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Former Wausau man sentenced in major drug distribution scheme

A former Wausau man will spend 12 years in federal prison for distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the area, part of a major drug conspiracy. Victor Pennington, 27, will also spend five year on extended supervision when he is released from his prison term. Pennington now lists a Tomah address but was living in Wausau when he was indicted on the charges. He was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William Conley. The mandatory minimum for the crime is 10 years.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau

The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced, partner threw 700+ grams of meth out car window on 33-mile high-speed chase

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing a significant amount of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victor Pennington from Tomah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release.
TOMAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
WAUSAU, WI

