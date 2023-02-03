Read full article on original website
marshfieldareasports.com
2023 WIAA boys & girls hockey playoff brackets announced
This story is sponsored by: Chips Hamburgers of Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. The brackets for the upcoming 2023 WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey Playoffs were announced on Sunday. Play begins in the boys tournament with regional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Regional finals will be played Feb. 16 or Feb. 17, with sectionals set for Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 or 25.
marshfieldareasports.com
Stratford boys basketball pulls out road win at Chequamegon
PARK FALLS – The Stratford boys basketball team overcame a slow start and a tough shooting night to pull past Chequmaegon 46-39 in a Marawood Conference crossover game Monday night at Chequamegon High School. Stratford shot just 12 of 39 from the field, but was able to snag the...
marshfieldareasports.com
Kaukauna snaps Marshfield boys basketball team’s 13-game winning streak
MARSHFIELD – Kaukauna overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Marshfield 73-68 in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday at Marshfield High School. Marshfield led 40-31 at halftime but couldn’t slow down the Ghosts in the second half as Kaukauna outscored them 42-28 to surge ahead. With the...
marshfieldareasports.com
Spencer/Columbus finishes seventh at Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament
ABBOTSFORD – The Spencer/Columbus Catholic wrestling team finished seventh at the 2023 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Abbotsford High School. Cadott won the title with 236 points, well ahead of second-place Eau Claire Regis/Altoona, which had 152 points. Spencer/Columbus was seventh with 87 points. Spencer/Columbus had eight...
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
wearegreenbay.com
Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
Crews called to Wausau fire
Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
Wausau area obituaries January 30, 2023
Martha Napstad, age 92 of Wausau, passed away on January 26, 2023. Martha was born on March 12, 1930, in Milwaukee to Lloyd (Glenn) and Ellen Dunbar Walter. She graduated from Viola High School in 1948. She loved her years growing up in the rolling hills of southwestern Wisconsin with her three siblings.
Former Wausau man sentenced in major drug distribution scheme
A former Wausau man will spend 12 years in federal prison for distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the area, part of a major drug conspiracy. Victor Pennington, 27, will also spend five year on extended supervision when he is released from his prison term. Pennington now lists a Tomah address but was living in Wausau when he was indicted on the charges. He was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William Conley. The mandatory minimum for the crime is 10 years.
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
WBAY Green Bay
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Waushara County. The victim’s name was not immediately released. On Sunday, at about noon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the Township of Marion.
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced, partner threw 700+ grams of meth out car window on 33-mile high-speed chase
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing a significant amount of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victor Pennington from Tomah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WSAW
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
