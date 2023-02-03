Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
atozsports.com
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
LOOK: Deion Sanders calls out Lawrence Taylor for his ranking of the best defensive players of all-time
Deion Sanders expressed his love for Lawrence Taylor but strongly disagreed
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Longtime Buccaneers Player Could Reportedly Be Cut
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went all-in on signing Tom Brady and surrounding him with talent in 2020. And while it got them a second Lombardi Trophy for the display case, they now find themselves in a position to potentially axe one of their veteran stars. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud ...
Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Comments / 2