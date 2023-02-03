ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Trade to Falcons? 'Great Story, But ...'

The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams without solidified plans at quarterback for next season ... and all options are being explored. Arguably the quarterback with the most potential in the cloud of uncertainty is Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson. The Falcons have the cap space to acquire a...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks

The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Trent Dilfer says Gregg Williams admitted to stealing Ravens’ playbook

The Baltimore Ravens were carried to a Super Bowl title in 2000 by arguably the greatest defense in NFL history, and there was one particular playoff game where their offense was almost no help at all. That was apparently a result of Baltimore’s opponent having the answers to the test. ESPN on Sunday night aired... The post Trent Dilfer says Gregg Williams admitted to stealing Ravens’ playbook appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Here's the latest on Ravens’ OC search

In a detailed piece breaking down where things currently stand, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes (subscription required) that three candidates for the position have interviewed twice with head coach John Harbaugh. Two of those (Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Vikings pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio) have been well-known in the search so far, but another name has been added to the mix.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Titans Make Massive Changes to Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Titans made sweeping changes to their offensive coaching staff along with adding some new faces on the defensive coaching staff. The first, and biggest change we saw was Tim Kelly being elevated to offensive coordinator, but that was far from the only change that took place.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Offseason 2023 Mock Draft 2.0 — Post Senior Bowl (5 Rounds)

The Falcons have dipped heavily into the Senior Bowl group in recent years; last year they selected Desmond Ridder, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, Justin Shaffer, and DeAngelo Malone out of the group; five of their eight draft picks. In 2021, they selected Richie Grant, Frank Darby, Ta’Quon Graham, and Darren Hall; four of their eight draft picks. They also picked up Feleipe Franks as an undrafted free agent. It’s safe to assume they will be dipping into this group heavily once again. After watching some guys improve their stock, who could be on Atlanta’s radar? I’ll be updating this after the combine, after free agent signings, and before the draft. Additionally, if there are any big trades, I’ll make another one as well. If you want to check out Mock Draft 1.0, it’s linked below:
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

Steelers facing huge quarterback decision

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky began the season as the team’s starting quarterback before he was eventually benched and replaced as the starter by rookie Kenny Pickett. With Pickett now the team’s starter, the Steelers are left with a dilemma of whether or not to bring back Trubisky next year. According to Read more... The post Steelers facing huge quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs lose offensive weapon for the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs lose wide receiver for the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs have already ruled out one major offensive playmaker for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will be a little short-handed and brittle before their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. The Chiefs had three wide receivers sitting...
KANSAS CITY, MO

