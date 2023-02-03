The Falcons have dipped heavily into the Senior Bowl group in recent years; last year they selected Desmond Ridder, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, Justin Shaffer, and DeAngelo Malone out of the group; five of their eight draft picks. In 2021, they selected Richie Grant, Frank Darby, Ta’Quon Graham, and Darren Hall; four of their eight draft picks. They also picked up Feleipe Franks as an undrafted free agent. It’s safe to assume they will be dipping into this group heavily once again. After watching some guys improve their stock, who could be on Atlanta’s radar? I’ll be updating this after the combine, after free agent signings, and before the draft. Additionally, if there are any big trades, I’ll make another one as well. If you want to check out Mock Draft 1.0, it’s linked below:

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO