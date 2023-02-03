Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
hudsoncountyview.com
A few dozen Jersey City activists renew calls for Councilwoman DeGise to resign at rally
A few dozen Jersey City activists renewed calls for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign in light of her pleading guilty to a July 19th hit-and-run and receiving sanctions two weeks ago. Somewhere between 30 and 50 people gathered in the Jersey City City Hall plaza to express their continued frustrations...
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
Battle for leadership of one of Jersey City’s largest unions heads to court with lawsuit
A Jersey City union with more than 400 members is suing its former president, demanding that he hand over important financial documents and stop representing himself as the union’s leader. Jersey City Public Employees Local 246, one of the city’s largest unions with members across city departments that include...
Officials to host memorial service for slain Sayreville councilwoman
A memorial will be held Wednesday for Eunice Dwumfour, a Sayreville councilwoman, one week after she was found shot and killed outside her home. Dwumfour, 30, was found at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday evening with multiple gunshot wounds in an SUV near her home in the Parlin section of town, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Man is slashed on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City
A man was slashed on Bergen Avenue, near Montgomery Street, in Jersey City Monday afternoon and the weapon believed to be used in the attack was recovered. The victim was slashed in the chest area, police said in radio transmissions. The victim he was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the radio transmissions.
hudsoncountyview.com
2 Hoboken cops resigned, 1 retired, to avoid major discipline in 2022; 7 were suspended
Two Hoboken police officers resigned and one retired to avoid major disciple in 2022, where seven officers were suspended anywhere between 10 and 180 days, their annual major discipline report says. Lt. Anthony Pasculli was one of three ranking officers documented in the annual report, which was mandated by the...
Murphy nominates mayor, top staffers to Port Authority board
Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominations to the Port Authority board of commissioners include two of his own staffers and Elizabeth’s mayor. Murphy’s Chief of Staff George Helmy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Growth Joe Kelley and Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage have been nominated and now go to the State Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings and a vote.
lnnnews.com
Updated: Second Linden Resident Receives Threatening Hate Mail
02/07: Following LNN’s report about hate mail sent to a Jewish resident in Linden (see below), another Linden resident, Delonda Damon, notified LNN that she had received an identical letter. "I received this same exact letter. It was delivered to my mailbox on Thursday. I notified my landlord." Ms....
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Union City woman, 48, badly injured in latest Jersey City hit-and-run
A 48-year-old Union City woman was badly injured in the latest Jersey City hit-and-run on Friday evening, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue, Suarez said in a statement.
A year of anguish and still no answers for family of N.J. man last seen with police | Calavia-Robertson
For a whole year, Wanda Maldonado has been living without her corazón — without her missing son, Felix DeJesus, who she calls her heart. Since he’s been gone, her energy’s been depleted, she hasn’t slept well on most nights and cries several times a day, nearly every day. She was crying, too, on Thursday, at Paterson’s Westside Park, where she and a group of about 50 of her family’s closest relatives and friends gathered to pray and host a vigil in her son’s honor.
N.J. cop faces charges for shooting fleeing man in back, paralyzing him
State prosecutors on Monday criminally charged a Paterson police officer who shot a man in the back, leaving him unable to walk. “This is a solemn moment to bring charges like this,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said at a Trenton press conference announcing the counts of aggravated assault and official misconduct against Officer Jerry Moravek in connection with the June 2022 shooting of Khalif Cooper.
Woman, 24, stabbed to death in domestic violence incident in West New York
A woman was stabbed to death in a West New York home Tuesday morning in what authorities described as an act of domestic violence, and a “person of interest” has been detained. West New York police were notified of a person with injuries at 4914 Murphy Place just...
One-Man Crime Wave: Arrest Made In Armed Gas Station, 7-Eleven Robberies In Four Bergen Towns
Authorities charged an Essex County man with robbing three gas stations and two convenience stores in Bergen County at gunpoint – four of them in one night. Thomas Johnson, 30, of East Orange brandished a handgun while holding up two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in less than half an hour late last month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Union City sues Hoboken and Monroe Street developer over height of project
Another major development project located just below the Palisades Cliffs in Hoboken has been targeted in litigation, and this time it’s Union City doing the complaining. Union City and its mayor, Brian Stack, along with 10 unnamed residents, have filed a lawsuit against the city of Hoboken and Madigan Development over the Monroe Street redevelopment project, alleging that the height of the development will rise about the cliffs and “negatively impact” Union City residents.
GOTCHA! Jersey City Driver Who Fled Palisades Parkway Stop Caught With Ghost Gun, Ammo: PIP PD
A speeding Jersey City driver eluded Palisades Interstate Parkway police before an officer caught him with a ghost gun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets when he tried to do it again, authorities said. PIP Police Officer Gabriel Roldan pulled back rather than pursue a black Hyundai Palisade whose driver...
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
Busted wind turbine in Bayonne, NJ has been wasting money for years
BAYONNE — A pricy wind turbine first put up over a decade ago in North Jersey has been out of use for more than two years along the Bayonne waterfront, leaving taxpayers wondering whether they'll see the savings once promised. The $5.6 million wind turbine project was a partnership...
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged
A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
Man accused of shooting 2 Newark cops indicted on attempted murder charges
An East Orange man accused of shooting two Newark police officers in November when they sought to question him about a previous gun incident has been indicted on attempted murder charges. Kendall Howard, 30, faces six counts in the shooting of officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul on the afternoon...
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
