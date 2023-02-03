ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Officials to host memorial service for slain Sayreville councilwoman

A memorial will be held Wednesday for Eunice Dwumfour, a Sayreville councilwoman, one week after she was found shot and killed outside her home. Dwumfour, 30, was found at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday evening with multiple gunshot wounds in an SUV near her home in the Parlin section of town, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Man is slashed on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City

A man was slashed on Bergen Avenue, near Montgomery Street, in Jersey City Monday afternoon and the weapon believed to be used in the attack was recovered. The victim was slashed in the chest area, police said in radio transmissions. The victim he was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the radio transmissions.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy nominates mayor, top staffers to Port Authority board

Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominations to the Port Authority board of commissioners include two of his own staffers and Elizabeth’s mayor. Murphy’s Chief of Staff George Helmy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Growth Joe Kelley and Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage have been nominated and now go to the State Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings and a vote.
ELIZABETH, NJ
lnnnews.com

Updated: Second Linden Resident Receives Threatening Hate Mail

02/07: Following LNN’s report about hate mail sent to a Jewish resident in Linden (see below), another Linden resident, Delonda Damon, notified LNN that she had received an identical letter. "I received this same exact letter. It was delivered to my mailbox on Thursday. I notified my landlord." Ms....
LINDEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: Union City woman, 48, badly injured in latest Jersey City hit-and-run

A 48-year-old Union City woman was badly injured in the latest Jersey City hit-and-run on Friday evening, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

A year of anguish and still no answers for family of N.J. man last seen with police | Calavia-Robertson

For a whole year, Wanda Maldonado has been living without her corazón — without her missing son, Felix DeJesus, who she calls her heart. Since he’s been gone, her energy’s been depleted, she hasn’t slept well on most nights and cries several times a day, nearly every day. She was crying, too, on Thursday, at Paterson’s Westside Park, where she and a group of about 50 of her family’s closest relatives and friends gathered to pray and host a vigil in her son’s honor.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cop faces charges for shooting fleeing man in back, paralyzing him

State prosecutors on Monday criminally charged a Paterson police officer who shot a man in the back, leaving him unable to walk. “This is a solemn moment to bring charges like this,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said at a Trenton press conference announcing the counts of aggravated assault and official misconduct against Officer Jerry Moravek in connection with the June 2022 shooting of Khalif Cooper.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

One-Man Crime Wave: Arrest Made In Armed Gas Station, 7-Eleven Robberies In Four Bergen Towns

Authorities charged an Essex County man with robbing three gas stations and two convenience stores in Bergen County at gunpoint – four of them in one night. Thomas Johnson, 30, of East Orange brandished a handgun while holding up two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in less than half an hour late last month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Union City sues Hoboken and Monroe Street developer over height of project

Another major development project located just below the Palisades Cliffs in Hoboken has been targeted in litigation, and this time it’s Union City doing the complaining. Union City and its mayor, Brian Stack, along with 10 unnamed residents, have filed a lawsuit against the city of Hoboken and Madigan Development over the Monroe Street redevelopment project, alleging that the height of the development will rise about the cliffs and “negatively impact” Union City residents.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

