Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Governor Abbott Announced Texas Border Czar to Help with the Migrant CrisisTom HandyTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Viral post leads to increased business for Valley taqueria thanks to community supportSara IrshadPharr, TX
Related
Frank Boggus dies at 94; community members share his philanthropic efforts
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Frank Boggus, a well-known business man and philanthropist, died early yesterday morning at the age of 94. Boggus was the owner of Boggus Ford – with dealerships in both Harlingen and McAllen. But what Frank Boggus is being remembered by from community members is his philanthropic work. “Frank was the kind […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Interim principal named at Sharyland elementary school
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland Independent School District announced a temporary principal for one of its elementary schools Thursday evening. Elizabeth Gongora has been named interim principal at Harry Shimotsu Elementary effective immediately. Gongora will remain interim principal for the remainder of the school year, according to a...
City of Mission announces new installations at public park
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced a new playground and improved sidewalks will be available to the public at one of its public parks next week. The Extreme Generation, located at Bannworth Park, is a rope course-inspired playground with enclosed skyways for children to interact with, according to a press release from […]
KRGV
Despite protests, Sharyland ISD names new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary
An interim principal was selected for an elementary school with the Sharyland Independent School District that has been the center of several protests in the last week. Elizabeth Gongora, a school administrator with 29 years of experience in public education, was selected as the new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary, according to a news release.
kurv.com
PSJA ISD Employee Arrested On Improper Relationship Charge
A PSJA school district employee is under arrest and out of a job after an investigation into accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 30-year-old Macario Zarate was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday from the Hidalgo County jail on a $20,000 bond. PSJA school district police began...
kurv.com
United Launch Alliance Leaving Harlingen, 100 Jobs To Be Lost
Colorado-based rocket manufacturer United Launch Alliance is ending operations in Harlingen. The Rio Grande Guardian reports that ULA has notified the city it will be closing its facility near Valley International Airport by the end of the year. The closure will impact about 100 jobs. ULA has offered all of the employees a chance to transfer to its other locations in Colorado, Florida, and Georgia.
BARCC host free microchipping, vaccines this month
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center are hosting free microchipping and DAPPv vaccine clinics. Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of February the shelter will host the free clinic by appointment only. The vaccines will only be administered to dogs while supplies last. To book […]
Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
KRGV
Philanthropist and business man Frank Boggus dies at the age of 94
The philanthropist and owner of Boggus Ford, Frank Boggus, died at 94-years-old, according to the Rotary Club of Harlingen. The dealership has been operating in the Valley since the 1930s. Frank took over the dealership back in 1965 after his father J. Lewis Boggus died. The Salvation Army of Harlingen...
Man on bicycle struck by vehicle in Brownsville, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was transported to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, Brownsville police said. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, the accident occurred Saturday around 6:50 p.m. at the 1800 block of Central Blvd. A man on a vendor-style bicycle was […]
sbnewspaper.com
Ramirez-Bennett rose corporate ladder
The San Benito Rotary Club recently hosted a San Benito woman who has distinguished herself as a person of leadership and vision with AT&T. Lollie Ramirez-Bennett recently retired from AT&T with a long and distinguished career as the National CEO for Women of AT&T (WOA). Her retirement date of January 15, 2023 was proclaimed and celebrated as Lollie Ramirez-Bennett Day in the City of Houston, Texas, by the Mayor of Houston, the Honorable Sylvester Turner.
Vehicle T-boned in three-car accident in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash Monday morning has caused traffic to be re-routed as emergency officials respond. One of the vehicles was t-boned but no major injuries have been reported, according to a city official. Traffic is being redirected at Richardson Drive and Veterans Boulevard, city officials told ValleyCentral.
McAllen police: Man suspected of assaulting his family
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Miguel Angel Aguilera Jr., 47, has an outstanding warrant of arrest for continuous violence against his family, a third-degree felony, according to a release sent by the McAllen Police Department on Monday. Aguilera Jr. is described by […]
progresstimes.net
Former Santa Maria school board trustee pleads not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges
A former Santa Maria school board trustee pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges on Tuesday. Oscar Saldivar Jr., 56, of Weslaco appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker by videoconference on Tuesday afternoon. Wearing an orange jail uniform, Saldivar said he understood the charges and wanted to plead not guilty.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
San Juan Basilica to host mariachi night of music
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening. The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page. The...
Drunk driver crashes into Edinburg police unit, officials say
This story has been updated with the individual’s correct name. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into an Edinburg police unit, city officials said. Raul Alberto Rodriguez, 52, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the City of Edinburg. According […]
20-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on Charmaine Street in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash, Brownsville police say. At about 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3700 block of Charmaine Street in reference to the accident. According to a report from the Brownsville Police Department, a 20-year-old man lost control of the […]
Police: Body found in resaca identified as missing Brownsville man
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police said they recovered the body of a missing man Friday afternoon. According to Brownsville police, the body was located Friday in a resaca near 525 Paredes Line Road. Police say the body is that of Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen Jan. 13 at Lindale Drive. Garcia’s body […]
Comments / 0