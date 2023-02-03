ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Feria, TX

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Interim principal named at Sharyland elementary school

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland Independent School District announced a temporary principal for one of its elementary schools Thursday evening. Elizabeth Gongora has been named interim principal at Harry Shimotsu Elementary effective immediately. Gongora will remain interim principal for the remainder of the school year, according to a...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Mission announces new installations at public park

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced a new playground and improved sidewalks will be available to the public at one of its public parks next week. The Extreme Generation, located at Bannworth Park, is a rope course-inspired playground with enclosed skyways for children to interact with, according to a press release from […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Despite protests, Sharyland ISD names new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary

An interim principal was selected for an elementary school with the Sharyland Independent School District that has been the center of several protests in the last week. Elizabeth Gongora, a school administrator with 29 years of experience in public education, was selected as the new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary, according to a news release.
kurv.com

PSJA ISD Employee Arrested On Improper Relationship Charge

A PSJA school district employee is under arrest and out of a job after an investigation into accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 30-year-old Macario Zarate was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday from the Hidalgo County jail on a $20,000 bond. PSJA school district police began...
kurv.com

United Launch Alliance Leaving Harlingen, 100 Jobs To Be Lost

Colorado-based rocket manufacturer United Launch Alliance is ending operations in Harlingen. The Rio Grande Guardian reports that ULA has notified the city it will be closing its facility near Valley International Airport by the end of the year. The closure will impact about 100 jobs. ULA has offered all of the employees a chance to transfer to its other locations in Colorado, Florida, and Georgia.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BARCC host free microchipping, vaccines this month

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center are hosting free microchipping and DAPPv vaccine clinics. Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of February the shelter will host the free clinic by appointment only. The vaccines will only be administered to dogs while supplies last. To book […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Philanthropist and business man Frank Boggus dies at the age of 94

The philanthropist and owner of Boggus Ford, Frank Boggus, died at 94-years-old, according to the Rotary Club of Harlingen. The dealership has been operating in the Valley since the 1930s. Frank took over the dealership back in 1965 after his father J. Lewis Boggus died. The Salvation Army of Harlingen...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man on bicycle struck by vehicle in Brownsville, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was transported to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, Brownsville police said. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, the accident occurred Saturday around 6:50 p.m. at the 1800 block of Central Blvd. A man on a vendor-style bicycle was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Ramirez-Bennett rose corporate ladder

The San Benito Rotary Club recently hosted a San Benito woman who has distinguished herself as a person of leadership and vision with AT&T. Lollie Ramirez-Bennett recently retired from AT&T with a long and distinguished career as the National CEO for Women of AT&T (WOA). Her retirement date of January 15, 2023 was proclaimed and celebrated as Lollie Ramirez-Bennett Day in the City of Houston, Texas, by the Mayor of Houston, the Honorable Sylvester Turner.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle T-boned in three-car accident in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash Monday morning has caused traffic to be re-routed as emergency officials respond. One of the vehicles was t-boned but no major injuries have been reported, according to a city official. Traffic is being redirected at Richardson Drive and Veterans Boulevard, city officials told ValleyCentral.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen police: Man suspected of assaulting his family

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Miguel Angel Aguilera Jr., 47, has an outstanding warrant of arrest for continuous violence against his family, a third-degree felony, according to a release sent by the McAllen Police Department on Monday. Aguilera Jr. is described by […]
MCALLEN, TX
San Juan Basilica to host mariachi night of music

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening. The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page. The...
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Drunk driver crashes into Edinburg police unit, officials say

This story has been updated with the individual’s correct name. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into an Edinburg police unit, city officials said. Raul Alberto Rodriguez, 52, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the City of Edinburg. According […]
EDINBURG, TX

