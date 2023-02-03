March 15, 1943 – February 3, 2023 (age 79) Stephen Ray Boswell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 3, 2023. Born March 15, 1943 to Jeniel Draper Boswell and Carlos Ray Boswell in Moroni, Utah. He was raised on a farm in Nephi Utah, where he learned to work hard and play even harder. During his youth Steve could often be found pumping gas and chatting with the customers at his dad’s service station on Main Street or challenging his friends to sup’ed up car races out west. He proudly enlisted and served in the Utah Army National Guard as a member of the 1457th engineering battalion for many years.

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO