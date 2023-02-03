Read full article on original website
USU, Mountain West, Colorado State quick in condemning CSU student chants at Max Shulga
FORT COLLINS, Colorado – In the waning minutes of Utah State’s men’s basketball victory over Colorado State on Saturday – which took place in Fort Collins – a small group of Rams student supporters chanted “Russia” at Aggie guard Max Shulga, a native of Ukraine, whose family still resides in the country currently under attack by the Russian state.
Stephen Ray Boswell
March 15, 1943 – February 3, 2023 (age 79) Stephen Ray Boswell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 3, 2023. Born March 15, 1943 to Jeniel Draper Boswell and Carlos Ray Boswell in Moroni, Utah. He was raised on a farm in Nephi Utah, where he learned to work hard and play even harder. During his youth Steve could often be found pumping gas and chatting with the customers at his dad’s service station on Main Street or challenging his friends to sup’ed up car races out west. He proudly enlisted and served in the Utah Army National Guard as a member of the 1457th engineering battalion for many years.
Utah State University to host community scholarship training
LOGAN – Utah State University is offering a training for organizations, businesses or individuals in the community who offer scholarships. Craig Whyte is Executive Director of Student Financial Support at USU. “There’s a lot we could cover in this training, but a few things we’ll talk about specifically are...
CVTD adds new service to under utilized bus routes
LOGAN – Cache Valley Transit District is launching their new transportation service, POOL, on Monday, February 6. POOL is a customizable transportation option, initially available in Providence, Millville, River Heights, Cliffside, and portions of Logan. The fare-free bus system is eliminating bus routes 3, 10, 13 and 14 and...
Preston received nearly $20 million in grants and loans Thursday
PRESTON – Preston Mayor Dan Keller had a visit on Thursday from N. Dale Lish, the area director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Rudy Soto, the Idaho State director of USDA Rural Development. They were on hand to guarantee support for the city on their wastewater treatment plant. There were other federal officials there to show their support.
Smithfield couple arrested for allegedly abusing and neglecting three children
LOGAN — A Smithfield couple has been arrested for allegedly abusing and not properly nourishing three children, according to law enforcement. Kyle Johnston, 46, and Danielle Fenton, 31, were booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail. Both were arraigned Friday morning during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court,...
Breaking down county audits with Kate Becker
LOGAN — Outgoing Cache County Clerk and Auditor Jess Bradfield could not be in studio for KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, as he was at the Utah Legislature looking at bills having with do with auditing in the state. In his place was internal auditor Kate...
