cachevalleydaily.com
USU, Mountain West, Colorado State quick in condemning CSU student chants at Max Shulga
FORT COLLINS, Colorado – In the waning minutes of Utah State’s men’s basketball victory over Colorado State on Saturday – which took place in Fort Collins – a small group of Rams student supporters chanted “Russia” at Aggie guard Max Shulga, a native of Ukraine, whose family still resides in the country currently under attack by the Russian state.
Barbara Ann Thompson
August 14, 1940 – February 3, 2023 (age 82) Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend Barbara Ann Thompson, passed away peacefully on Friday February 3, 2023. She was born on August 14, 1940 in Ogden, Utah to Milton William Graham and Sara Haslam Parkinson. Barbara was raised in Eden, Utah. She attended Weber High School.
Utah State University to host community scholarship training
LOGAN – Utah State University is offering a training for organizations, businesses or individuals in the community who offer scholarships. Craig Whyte is Executive Director of Student Financial Support at USU. “There’s a lot we could cover in this training, but a few things we’ll talk about specifically are...
CVTD adds new service to under utilized bus routes
LOGAN – Cache Valley Transit District is launching their new transportation service, POOL, on Monday, February 6. POOL is a customizable transportation option, initially available in Providence, Millville, River Heights, Cliffside, and portions of Logan. The fare-free bus system is eliminating bus routes 3, 10, 13 and 14 and...
Preston received nearly $20 million in grants and loans Thursday
PRESTON – Preston Mayor Dan Keller had a visit on Thursday from N. Dale Lish, the area director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Rudy Soto, the Idaho State director of USDA Rural Development. They were on hand to guarantee support for the city on their wastewater treatment plant. There were other federal officials there to show their support.
