A San Antonio home with balcony views of the Hill Country is on the market for $1.2 million

Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
KSAT 12
Popular ax-throwing, rage room venue to open in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to relieve some stress? Ax-throwing, rage rooms, and glass smashing at Unchartered Adventures could do just that. Unchartered Adventures is opening its first Alamo City location at Live Oak at 13920 I-35 N., according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The venue,...
San Antonio's Press Coffee to jolt Castle Hills with second location on Wednesday
Like its flagship store, this location will also offer indoor and outdoor seating, free wifi and an extensive list of coffee-based drinks.
Highly-anticipated San Antonio cebichería Leche de Tigre to open its doors Feb. 24
The new cebichería will also house a bar dedicated to Peru's national spirit, Pisco.
San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept
Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry plan to transform the mid-century modern building into a bar called Jackie's Desert Rose.
San Antonio-based clothing brand Richter Goods brings its western wear to the Stock Show & Rodeo
The company collaborated with the rodeo on three shirt designs, each with a unique backstory.
Eater
Finally, the First Austin Restaurant and Bar From Acclaimed San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh Are Here
Acclaimed San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant this week. New Texan restaurant Luminaire, along with new bar Las Bis, both opened in downtown Austin in the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin hotel at 721 Congress Avenue on February 1. McHugh’s general cooking ethos is using and...
Texas-based rage room attraction opening San Antonio location
Smash glass and electronics to the music of your choice.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Guess the rent of this new four-bedroom home in New Braunfels
This week we look at this family home in New Braunfels.
tpr.org
Drought relief coming to San Antonio this week
There's a strong chance for showers in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said a cold front will begin to trigger showers by Tuesday afternoon as it pushes into South Texas. The heaviest of the showers are expected to be...
YouTuber Mike Majlak heaps praise on San Antonio food truck Last Place Burgers
While in town for the WWE Royal Rumble, Mike Majlak and George Janko tried a San Antonio staple.
New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio
The new Government Hill brewery started pouring beer this past weekend.
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant will open Feb. 10
The new build includes a 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar with views of the downtown skyline.
Renting 2-bedroom apartments in San Antonio might call for roommates
Not exactly good news from Zillow.
San Antonians with feelings about their ex can send them a scorpion Valentine, courtesy of Topo Chico
Lovers feeling 'stung' this V Day can spend $7 to send their ex an ethically sourced scorpion, replete with heart-shaped packaging.
San Antonio faces potential heavy rainfall, severe storms this week
A cold front may bring more bad weather for San Antonio.
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B offering coupons for condoms ahead of Valentine's Day
Texas' favorite grocer is doing its part for family planning — and saving customers money at the same time.
San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open
The cafe will serve classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night.
San Antonio Current
This Tuscan-style mansion in San Antonio has a swimming pool surrounded by cupid statues
A 6,200-square-foot mansion in the Shavano Park neighborhood has hit the market for $2.5 million, and its feel is more Tuscan villa than North San Antonio 'burbs. Dubbed the Palazzo Di Bentley after the Bentley Manor subdivision in which it resides, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath property includes a lush backyard enclave with cupid statues arrayed around its swimming pool.
