depauliaonline.com
‘We are not afraid’: Chicagoans protest police killing of Tyre Nichols
About 100 protestors crowded the streets of Chicago’s downtown Federal Plaza, Monday, Jan. 30, in light of the recent death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Memphis police pulled over Nichols, a 29-year-old Black motorist, on Jan. 7, according to NPR. Police body cam footage...
Chicago shootings: 20 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says
Twenty people were shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago this weekend.
californiaexaminer.net
After Tyre Nichols’s Death, A Video Surfaced Showing A Chicago Police Officer Punching A Man In A Cell
Just days after the release of the contentious video depicting the beating Tyre Nichols endured at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police, a guy in Chicago was shown being brutally beaten by an arresting officer inside a holding cell. In 2019, Damien Stewart was stopped for a traffic violation and...
cwbchicago.com
Police video shows a man being beaten on downtown Chicago street corner — and, contrary to a viral storyline, he wasn’t a carjacker
Chicago police surveillance footage shows that a man beaten on a downtown street corner last month was, despite the enticing story that spread with a viral video of the attack, not a car thief or carjacker. CWB Chicago first told you about the questionable storyline last month. Now, police surveillance...
WGNtv.com
Man critical following stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in Logan Square. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue on the report of a stabbing. Police said a 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the chest and neck....
Six months with a Chicago shooting survivor: Fear, pain and frustration with police
This story was reported as part of WBEZ’s Motive Podcast. Subscribe to Season 5 of Motive on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts. It’s a little after 10 p.m. on a summer night in Chicago. A man in his 40s who we’re calling Joey is sitting shirtless on a couch in his living room on the city’s West Side. There’s a colostomy bag next to him. He’s covered in tattoos and bandages — each bandage covering an entrance or exit wound from a bullet. A semi-circle of staples runs over his belly, like a frown.
Vallas gives away campaign contribution from ex-cop in Laquan McDonald case
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas said Monday he would give away a contribution his campaign had accepted from a retired city police detective named in the costly civil litigation stemming from the fatal shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald. Speaking outside an event hosted for him by the police union —...
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for stabbing someone on CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man is under arrest for attacking someone on a CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Police said Jay Brown, 66, was arrested early Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing a man, 47, on a train on South Austin around 4:45 a.m. There is no information...
Homicide Clearance Rate Lower in Chicago’s Black Communities: Report
For the past several years, the Chicago Police Department has solved an average of 50% of the city’s homicides per year. But that number, known as a clearance rate, is even lower for Black victims. That’s according to Live Free Chicago, whose report “Killed, Ignored, Never Forgotten: Chicago’s Unsolved...
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly
Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking
CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Chicago crime: Police investigating string of arsons in Lawndale, Little Village
Chicago police are investigating a string of arsons in two different neighborhoods.
With West Side mural, Barrett Keithley aims to reflect positive vibe from Black barbershops
Barrett Keithley sees barber shops in the Black community as places to “get your news and meet your mentors,” places that “were and continue to be a real-life form of social media.”. Also, they’re “where you can be yourself,” says Keithley, 35, an artist who grew up...
Logan Square stabbing: Man stabbed, critically injured at gas station, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was stabbed and critically wounded at a gas station in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.
Chicago poet J. Ivy’s efforts to push art form further into mainstream pay off with new Grammy category
At Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, the first-ever winner of the best spoken word poetry album will be announced. It’s a new category that the Recording Academy introduced this year — all because of the efforts and petitions of Chicago wordsmith J. Ivy. “ [The new category] is...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
Chicago musician Justin Roberts is up for a Grammy. First he faces some tough critics: kids.
It was a typical Tuesday in Ms. Herron’s first grade class at Whittier Elementary in Oak Park. Until Justin Roberts walked in. Maybe it was his teal pants. Or the Taylor acoustic guitar he pulled out of a case. Something out of the ordinary was happening. The first graders eyed the stranger wearing quirky glasses and bold pants with intrigue, curiosity and a little suspicion.
