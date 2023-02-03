ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
depauliaonline.com

‘We are not afraid’: Chicagoans protest police killing of Tyre Nichols

About 100 protestors crowded the streets of Chicago’s downtown Federal Plaza, Monday, Jan. 30, in light of the recent death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Memphis police pulled over Nichols, a 29-year-old Black motorist, on Jan. 7, according to NPR. Police body cam footage...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man critical following stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in Logan Square. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue on the report of a stabbing. Police said a 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the chest and neck....
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Six months with a Chicago shooting survivor: Fear, pain and frustration with police

This story was reported as part of WBEZ’s Motive Podcast. Subscribe to Season 5 of Motive on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts. It’s a little after 10 p.m. on a summer night in Chicago. A man in his 40s who we’re calling Joey is sitting shirtless on a couch in his living room on the city’s West Side. There’s a colostomy bag next to him. He’s covered in tattoos and bandages — each bandage covering an entrance or exit wound from a bullet. A semi-circle of staples runs over his belly, like a frown.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center

CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly

Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking

CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive

Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Chicago musician Justin Roberts is up for a Grammy. First he faces some tough critics: kids.

It was a typical Tuesday in Ms. Herron’s first grade class at Whittier Elementary in Oak Park. Until Justin Roberts walked in. Maybe it was his teal pants. Or the Taylor acoustic guitar he pulled out of a case. Something out of the ordinary was happening. The first graders eyed the stranger wearing quirky glasses and bold pants with intrigue, curiosity and a little suspicion.
OAK PARK, IL
WBEZ

WBEZ

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy