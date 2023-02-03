ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
Tom Handy

Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
US News and World Report

FBI Charges Neo-Nazi Leader in Plot to Attack Baltimore Power Grid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a neo-Nazi leader and his associate with plotting to attack Baltimore's power grid, a plan the FBI thwarted with the help of a confidential informant. Brandon Russell, of Orlando, Florida and Sarah Clendaniel from Maryland, were arrested last week, officials said in...
BALTIMORE, MD
US News and World Report

Four Takeaways From Biden's State of the Union Speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Here are some takeaways from U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, an address that could serve as a blueprint for his 2024 re-election bid:. BIDEN, REPUBLICANS SPAR. Biden, a Democrat, told Republicans in Congress who have questioned his legitimacy and threatened...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Toll of Police Brutality on Display at State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — The toll of police brutality in America was on painful display Tuesday night as family members of Black men and women killed in custody joined lawmakers in the Capitol to hear President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Seated near first lady Jill Biden were...
MEMPHIS, TN
US News and World Report

U.S. Briefed 40 Nations on China Balloon, Diplomats and Officials Say

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace in late January, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman briefed nearly 150 foreign...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Russia Accuses U.S. Embassy of 'Fake News' Over Ukraine, Threatens Expulsions

(Reuters) -Russia has demanded that the U.S. embassy in Moscow stop spreading what Moscow regards as fake news regarding its military operation in Ukraine and has threatened to expel U.S. diplomats, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday. The warning included a harsh message to Lynne Tracy, the new U.S....
US News and World Report

Russia Raps US Over Lack of UN Visas for Its Diplomats, Seeks Arbitration

(Reuters) - Russia accused the United States on Wednesday of failing to issue visas to Russian delegates to the United Nations and of restricting the movements of its diplomats and said it would pursue arbitration proceedings. In an interview with the RIA news agency, Russian foreign ministry official Pyotr Ilyichev...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Putin Approves Sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian Finance Arm

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
US News and World Report

Strong Base Offers Trump a Lifeline in a Crowded GOP Field: Poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would best former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical one-on-one Republican primary, but Trump would narrowly win a plurality in a multi-candidate field, according to a new poll from the Club for Growth, an influential conservative group that has distanced itself from the former president. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE

