EdTech Before the Bell: Acing Cybersecurity with Limited Resources. With a massively expanded attack surface due to remote learning in the face of COVID19 and a vast amount of valuable personally identifiable information (PII), targeted attacks on educational districts and institutions have skyrocketed with 166 incidents in 2021. As school boards look to underfunded security programs to protect this information and preserve the student’s ability to learn, security resources are stretched thin and struggle to remain resilient. Read more...

1 DAY AGO