Tuscaloosa, AL

Suni Lee named SEC gymnast of the week, again

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the third time in five weeks, sophomore Sunisa Lee was awarded the Southeastern Conference’s Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. The St. Paul, Minnesota native tied her career high in the all-around last Friday on the road at Alabama, scoring a...
‘Sextortion’ rising nationally, how your children can stay safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are seeing a growing increase in financial “sextortion” globally. Sextortion primarily targets young males through social media or gaming apps. Typically, these young men believe they are communicating with a young female and will send sexually explicit...
Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending a year in Miami, Kevin Steele is reportedly returning to the Southeastern Conference to once again coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Sources have told ESPN that Steele has accepted the job of defensive coordinator. He will be taking over for Pete Golding who, after five years in Tuscaloosa, left in January to head to Ole Miss.
USFL 2023 season schedule announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another season of USFL football has returned and the schedule is out!. Week 1: Saturday 4/15/2023, 7:30 PM New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions. Week 2 Saturday 4/22/2023 7:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions. Week 3 Saturday 4/29/2023 12:30 PM New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham...
