thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)
Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Musicians Co-op Robbed
Sonoma County’s Live Musicians Co-op on Piner Road was robbed of all of its equipment on Thursday night. Owner Nathan Prowse posted on social media that the theft appeared to be planned, because the amount of musical instruments stolen required a big truck or a trailer to load everything into. The facility is used by local musicians for rehearsal and recording space. Prowse says the thieves used a crow bar to break in, destroying all of the door jams. The Co-op is still open and a GoFundMe page has been started to help with recovery costs. Anyone with information on the break in should contact Santa Rosa police.
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Birthday celebrations ready for Edie Ceccarelli, the oldest person in the United States
(KTXL) — The oldest living person in the United States lives in Northern California and is getting ready for another birthday celebration. Edith ‘Edie’ Ceccarelli, 114, lives in the community of Willits and will be celebrated with a drive-by parade on Sunday, Feb. 5. Ceccarelli’s birthday in recent years has become a community celebration in […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Santa Rosa, CA
As the county seat of Sonoma County, California, Santa Rosa is filled with museums, theaters, and performance centers. You’ll never of cultural activities in this place. However, that’s not all. You’ll also be treated to marvelous and breathtaking views if you explore further. The city has also...
SFist
Saturday Links: Pest Control Company Finds 700-lb. Stash of Acorns in Walls of Sonoma County Home
A pest control company found over 700 pounds of acorns hidden by woodpeckers in the wall of a Sonoma County home last week, it said on social media. The company, Nick's Extreme Pest Control, was called after the Glen Ellen homeowner saw some birds pecking holes into the side of the house, and found that the thousands of acorns had fallen into the bare spaces between the walls. [ABC7]
ksro.com
Citrus Pest Found in Sonoma County
Sonoma County agriculture officials are asking for state assistance after a pest that can kill citrus trees was detected in the region. The pest, called the Asian Citrus Psyllid, was found in a survey trap in a residential area east of Sonoma last Thursday. Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith says the discovery of the pest is serious and calls for a rapid and coordinated response. That includes local nurseries and farmers markets cooperating to temporarily regulate the movement of fruit and nursery stock. The pest has also recently been detected in citrus crops in Southern California.
Willits News
Final candidates interviewed for Ukiah police chief position this week
Three candidates remained in the running for the Ukiah police chief position this week as what was expected to be the final round of interviews was conducted Friday, according to one of the local applicants. Greg Van Patten, currently a captain with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, said he applied...
OnlyInYourState
If You’re Searching For The Best Fish Tacos In Northern California, Head To The Small Town Of Bodega Bay
Almost everywhere you look these days you see advertisements for “Taco Tuesdays” – it’s that official/unofficial designated day of the week that these handheld folded sandwiches brimming with everything from beef to chicken, pork, jack fruit, and more bring in crowds from far and wide. But if you like fish tacos, then you simply must head on over to The Fishetarian Fish Market for the best fish tacos you’ve ever eaten in Northern California!
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
Three teenagers attack student at Santa Rosa school
Two teenage boys were arrested after an attack on a fellow student in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
myklgr.com
Redwood Valley High School Announces Local ExCEL and Triple “A” Award Winners
Redwood Valley High School is pleased to announce its 2022-23 ExCEL Award winners: Blake Stephens and Avery Wilson. The ExCEL award — Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership — is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who work voluntarily in their community.
lakecountyca.gov
Seine Nets on Clear Lake
Boaters Are Advised to Use Caution Today (February 3) Through February 13, Due To Seine Net Fishing for the Clear Lake Common Carp And Goldfish Management Project. An urgent and important message, distributed on behalf of Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians of California. Lake County, CA (February 3, 2023) – Robinson...
The Mendocino Voice
Good Farm Fund grant applications open to Mendocino & Lake Co. farmers until Feb. 15
MENDOCINO Co., 2/4/23 — Know a small farmer that could use some help towards farm repairs or improvements, or wildfire preparation and recovery? Grant applications are being accepted now until February 15, 2023 for the Good Farm Fund annual grant cycle, which has distributed over $250,000 in funds to small farms since 2015.
ksro.com
DUI Fatality Defendant At Pre-Trial Hearing
A Sonoma County judge will decide whether a man who killed a motorcyclist in a DUI crash in September will go to trial. Santa Rosa resident Charles Bernhardy appeared in court last week and his next pre-trial hearing is set for April 18th. On September 6th, Bernhardy struck a motorcyclist while driving on Fountaingrove Parkway. He failed to stop and continued driving with the motorcycle lodged underneath his truck for another two miles. The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Vance Stammer, died about two weeks later after being removed from life support.
KTVU FOX 2
2 officers broadsided hours apart in Santa Rosa, including 1 by drunk driver
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two Santa Rosa police officers were broadsided hours apart, including one by a drunk driver, officials said. On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a Santa Rosa police department detective was driving downtown in an SRPD vehicle westbound on Fourth Street and was making a southbound turn onto E Street when a Nissan Titan truck ran a red light and broadsided the car.
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels Members Get Prison Sentences
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels members have been sentenced to prison time for their involvement in a criminal enterprise. Damien Cesena has been sentenced to 52 months and David Salvatore Diaz III is getting 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges connected with a home invasion robbery and an extortion plot. Three of their co-defendants were convicted of murder last November. The home invasion robbery targeted a marijuana grower in Sonoma County. A dozen members of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club were indicted on various charges in 2017, but these are the first two to receive prison sentences.
Man robs Santa Rosa bank; Police seek public's help
SANTA ROSA -- A masked man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa and police were seeking help from the public in finding the suspect.Santa Rosa police said it happened at about 12:34 p.m. at The Exchange Bank branch located at 136 Calistoga Road. The bank robber handed a note to a teller demanding money; the note also indicated the suspect had a weapon and threatened violence against the teller if they didn't hand over the money, police said.At one point, the man started to lift his shirt when handing over the note, but police said it is...
crimevoice.com
Adult and Two Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Santa Rosa Man
Santa Rosa Police have arrested three people, all of whom are reportedly related, in connection to a fatal stabbing late last month. According to a press release posted to Facebook, police had responded on the night of January 25 to a report of a fight near the intersection of Dutton and Sebastopol. Responding officers were reportedly told that the fight had involved three men, and that two of them had fled in a green Honda sedan.
mendofever.com
Unknown Suspect Robs Santa Rosa Bank—Detectives Need Assistance in Identifying Suspect
The following is a press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, Feb 3rd, 2023, at approximately 12:34p.m., a male suspect robbed The Exchange Bank...
