NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Falls to South Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's basketball team dropped an 82-54 decision to South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon at Scheels Center. The Bison (14-8, 8-4 Summit) got off to a fast start opening up a nine-point lead, 11-2, after Elle Evans drained a layup and free throw following a steal at the 8:31 mark. Taylor Brown then knocked down the fourth triple of the frame for NDSU to make the score 22-15 with 1:46 to play in the quarter. NDSU led after the first frame, 23-18.
What’s the best high school for athletes in North Dakota?
(KXNET) — Athletics are a passion for many or simply an activity to keep busy for others. Regardless, it’s always good to know where you can get the most out of your athletic ability and be able to showcase it at its finest. Thanks to Niche, which compiles data, reviews, and insights to rank schools […]
KFYR-TV
Class-B Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is about a week left in the regular season for most Class-B girls basketball teams. The same ten teams are in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll but 60% of them are in a different spot. Thompson is number one in the girls voting.
redlakenationnews.com
Isaac Asuma, Minnesota's newest small-school basketball standout, puts Cherry on top in Class 1A
CHERRY, MINN. – The lights in the high school gym go dark, leaving a single spotlight trained on the home bench as the starting lineups are introduced. The star attraction dances the Griddy through a tunnel of teammates when his name gets called. It's Friday night. Packed house. Tough...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
tsln.com
Two to be Inducted into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
A long-time beef industry spokesperson and a nationally-recognized holistic range manager are the latest inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame. Nancy Jo Bateman of New Salem, ND and Jerry Doan of McKenzie, ND will be inducted March 8th, during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.
wdayradionow.com
Two new inductees to North Dakota Ag Hall of Fame announced
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakotans are being inducted into the state Agricultural Hall of Fame next month. Nancy Jo Bateman has been executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, the longest-serving beef council executive in the nation. Jerry Doan, who grew up on Black Leg...
96.5 The Walleye
Two More Concert Acts Revealed By The North Dakota State Fair
BREAKING: Find out the two latest concerts announced for the North Dakota State Fair.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
How bad were North Dakota’s winter damages in 2022?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we enter the early months of 2023, many of us are concerned about the possibility of more major blizzards causing winter damage — especially after the storm . But just how bad were the storms in 2022, and how does the damage they caused stack up to the damages experienced […]
Wineries in North Dakota are becoming more common
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Wineries in North Dakota has been a growing business over the past few years, but how can we compete with wineries in warmer climates? The North Dakota Grape and Wine Association President says 20 years ago our state only had about 4 wineries. Fast forward to now, and there are about […]
7 Things You’ll Only Understand If You Are From North Dakota
I obviously never would have given this much thought 9 years ago... ...but it's so true. Like every State I guess, North Dakota has its ways of doing things, its ways of life so to speak. I mean in California, you come to expect to see ugly Hawaiian shirts and people feasting on fish tacos while sipping on a Corona beer. I am from San Diego, California and it will be 9 years this March since I moved to Fargo. I feel qualified enough to bring you this list I have observed. I'm sure you have many more to add to this:
96.5 The Walleye
North Dakota In The 10 Most Welcoming Regions On Earth???
Booking.com reviewed over 240 million verified customer reviews to compile their top 10 list.
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Check Out These Hilarious ‘Definitions’ Of North Dakota & Minnesota
Sometimes you find yourself with a little too much time on your hands. When that happens, you start looking up strange things on the internet. That's exactly what I did today, and I have to say, the results of my search didn't disappoint. You might not know this, but you...
fox9.com
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About Minnesota That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a pretty fascinating place, but those unfamiliar with it may not be aware of some of the most interesting Minnesota facts. Here are a few that we thought folks might like to know about. Did anything on this list surprise you? What are some...
Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?
It's always been my dream to own a piece of hunting land someday. I think it's safe to say that ship has sailed and I have missed my window of opportunity to do so. Land prices are insane and you have to have pretty deep pockets to buy even a small piece of land for recreation.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A North Dakota Trail That Leads To A Sparkling Lake The Entire Family Will Love
Did you know that there are, quite literally, hundreds of miles of hiking trails in North Dakota? It’s true – and thanks to our fascinating and diverse landscape, it seems like no matter where you go you’re bound to discover something amazing. Take, for example, this stunning and easy trail we found near Bismarck at the McDowell Dam Recreation Area. This family-friendly lake hike in North Dakota is an amazing example of a short, sweet, and scenic hike, and we think the whole fam will adore it. Just wait until you see that sparkling water!
