FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Monday to be start of mild, sunny week leading up to the Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA - While the Birds are basking in the warmth of the Arizona heat ahead of the Super Bowl, temperatures are much lower in the Delaware Valley, but above average for this time of year. No precipitation is expected to hit the Delaware Valley until Thursday, making the week mostly...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Frigid Saturday feels like single digits ahead of highly anticipated Sunday warm-up
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is waking up to some bone-chilling weather Saturday morning, but relief is on its way!. Saturday is starting off with some bitter teen temperatures that feel more like single digits, and will stick around for most of the morning. Highs will reach 30 degrees by this afternoon, then drop back down into the teens overnight.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Bitter cold gone as temperatures continue to rise Sunday into work week
PHILADELPHIA - Sunday brought much-needed relief after a few days of bitter cold. Temperatures rose into the upper 40s and lowers 50s, under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight into Monday, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. Monday will bring the sunshine and highs in...
fox29.com
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
fox29.com
Philadelphia Fire offers tips and safety measures to be safe at home during dangerous cold blast
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The wind is howling and temperatures are dropping fast into the teens on Friday evening and Saturday. Philadelphians were layered up in scarves, hats and gloves including Blue Rickman. Rickman and her mini Goldendoodle were out at Columbus Square Dog Park in South Philly. "I am absolutely...
fox29.com
Officials: 1 injured, 23 evacuated from homes after gas leak in Trenton
PHILADELPHIA - A gas leak in Trenton left one person injured and prompted evacuations of homes in the area, according to officials. Authorities say the gas leak occurred in a home on the 100 block of Fulton Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Trenton Fire Department responded to the...
fox29.com
Officials: Fire erupt under Atlantic City boardwalk causing damage, firefighter injury
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Scary scenes in Atlantic City Friday night as flames were spotted coming up through the boardwalk of a New Jersey tourist destination. Emergency crews battled the blaze on New Jersey Avenue, which sits between the Oceans and Showboat casinos. Debris had caught on fire under the...
fox29.com
Officials: SEPTA train evacuated, service temporarily shut down after car slips off tracks
PHILADELPHIA - A ride home took an unexpected turn for several SEPTA passengers after an incident onboard a train late Saturday night. SEPTA officials say one of six train cars partially slipped off the tracks between 2nd and Girard streets as service was coming to an end around midnight. Lines...
fox29.com
Walmart customer upset over long line pours bleach, oil, syrup (you name it) onto floors
BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- - A Walmart customer took his frustration out on the store after saying he waited in line too long. Tilden Township Police in Pennsylvania said charges were filed against 46-year-old Leonard Repp Jr. for two related incidents last month. Authorities said, on Jan. 14, Repp poured out...
fox29.com
SEPTA train evacuated after car derails, authorities say
A SEPTA train was evacuated after a train car derailed in Philadelphia, according to authorities. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
fox29.com
Man, 39, shot multiple times in North Philadelphia in critical condition
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man in critical condition. The shooting happened in North Philadelphia, on the 3300 block of Mascher Street Saturday night, just after 8 p.m., officials said. Officers responded to the location and found the 39-year-old man in the...
fox29.com
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks, and more recalled over listeria risk
Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and other products that were distributed to several East Coast states have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. The recall, initiated by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, involves more than 400 products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2023,...
fox29.com
Woman dead after fight with fleeing brother inside North Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide by assault after they say a physical fight broke out between a brother and sister overnight. The 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the hallway of a home on the 1500 block of Oakdale Street around 12:30 a.m. She was transported to...
fox29.com
Man critically injured after he was shot on a North Philadelphia street, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was critically injured when he was shot on a North Philadelphia street. Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Garnet Street just before 5:30 Sunday evening, on the report of a shooting. The...
fox29.com
Man dead, woman in custody after shots fired in North Philadelphia bedroom, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted inside a North Philadelphia home Sunday morning, claiming the life a 30-year-old man. Police say the man was found shot three times in the back and shoulder in the bedroom of an apartment on the 2100 block of 21st street just before 11:30 a.m. He...
fox29.com
Philadelphia gets $500M from Biden admin. for badly needed water system upgrades
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia on Friday was awarded half a billion dollars from the federal government to upgrade its weathered water system that includes miles worth of decades-old pipes. The Philadelphia Water Department reports there are 31 hundred miles of water lines in the city with an average age of 77...
fox29.com
Florida murder suspect arrested in missing Lyft driver's car after North Carolina police chase
Gary Levin, a 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, hasn't been in touch with his family since last month. On Thursday, his family says deputies in North Carolina chased his car at high speeds through three counties. It crashed, and they found someone else behind the wheel: a Florida man wanted on unrelated murder charges.
fox29.com
Man shot in Mayfair attempted robbery being held by police, officials say
MAYFAIR - An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia's Mayfair section. Police say a home on 2900 block of McKinley Street was the target of the attempted robbery just before midnight. A 31-year-old man was shot one time in the arm, and transported to...
fox29.com
Woman, 29, killed in Wilmington triple shooting; 2 men injured, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 29-year-old woman is dead and two men are injured after someone opened fire on them in Wilmington. According to authorities, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police and medics arrived to find two of the...
fox29.com
Mount Airy organization holds monthly workshops for teen boys to explore trade, entrepreneurial careers
MOUNT AIRY - A local program is jump starting the future for a group of young boys and, Saturday, they got to test their culinary skills, which will ignite a passion that could lead them to careers as chefs. This month, DiscoverYou invited longtime chef Andy Marin, who is also...
