ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Frigid Saturday feels like single digits ahead of highly anticipated Sunday warm-up

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is waking up to some bone-chilling weather Saturday morning, but relief is on its way!. Saturday is starting off with some bitter teen temperatures that feel more like single digits, and will stick around for most of the morning. Highs will reach 30 degrees by this afternoon, then drop back down into the teens overnight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox29.com

Man, 39, shot multiple times in North Philadelphia in critical condition

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man in critical condition. The shooting happened in North Philadelphia, on the 3300 block of Mascher Street Saturday night, just after 8 p.m., officials said. Officers responded to the location and found the 39-year-old man in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks, and more recalled over listeria risk

Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and other products that were distributed to several East Coast states have been recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. The recall, initiated by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, involves more than 400 products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, 2023,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy