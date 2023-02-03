ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many eyes on CT budget, which must address inequalities

Connecticut legislators will look through a different lens Wednesday when Gov. Ned Lamont proposes the next state budget. For the first time in state history, the governor must demonstrate what that plan will do to address longstanding inequalities in education, health care, housing and economic opportunity — particularly along racial and economic lines.
Maine home can stay at 70 degrees without a furnace, even when it's freezing out

What if you could design a house that on a cold day would stay at 70 degrees inside without running the furnace? It's already being done. Building upon the work of North American passive solar pioneers of the 1970s and '80s, today's passive houses are even better at keeping warm or cool without much energy. Keith Shortall of Maine Public Radio visited one of these houses in the tiny town of Hope.
Murrow submission: Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious with Chion Wolf is a weekly radio show and podcast from Connecticut Public. It highlights the uncommon experiences of everyday people – asking questions that get right to the heart of things. This entry is a montage of eight episodes from 2022, about dumpster diving, spirit marriage, messages...
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

