What if you could design a house that on a cold day would stay at 70 degrees inside without running the furnace? It's already being done. Building upon the work of North American passive solar pioneers of the 1970s and '80s, today's passive houses are even better at keeping warm or cool without much energy. Keith Shortall of Maine Public Radio visited one of these houses in the tiny town of Hope.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO