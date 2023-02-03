Read full article on original website
A Texas group that wants to ban abortion nationwide is targeting New Mexico
A nationwide movement to enact local ordinances against abortion drugs has New Mexico's attorney general taking action. A fight in the courts may be just what abortion opponents want.
Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers
Pennsylvania is still grappling with the legacy of the 2020 election more than two years later. Recent contests in the swing state have become hotbeds for election deniers and misinformation. And many local officials are concerned about how that could affect upcoming elections, including next year's presidential race. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports.
A new bill in Florida would give the governor control of Disney's governing district
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis would take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates in Florida under a bill introduced Monday, as the Republican governor punishes the company over its opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. Republican leaders in the...
Many eyes on CT budget, which must address inequalities
Connecticut legislators will look through a different lens Wednesday when Gov. Ned Lamont proposes the next state budget. For the first time in state history, the governor must demonstrate what that plan will do to address longstanding inequalities in education, health care, housing and economic opportunity — particularly along racial and economic lines.
People want the pandemic and their loved ones who died of COVID to be memorialized
Three years after COVID arrived in the U.S., a lot of people are relieved that some of its worst complications are in the rearview mirror. But others who've lost loved ones to the virus want the pandemic's toll to be recognized and remembered. Colorado Public Radio's John Daley reports. JOHN...
2022 Murrow submission: A parent and child's perspectives on the need for trans and nonbinary allyship
There are several protections for trans and nonbinary people in Connecticut, including insurance coverage for health care services and, as part of Connecticut's new "safe harbor" law, legal protections for those seeking gender-affirming care from out of state. Still, an increase in anti-trans rhetoric has led to a troubling trend...
Legal sizes for lobsters could change to protect population
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The rules about the minimum and maximum sizes of lobsters that can be trapped off New England could soon become stricter, potentially bringing big changes to one of the most valuable seafood industries in the country. Fishers are required to measure lobsters from eyes to...
Residents evacuated from the Ohio train derailment scene still haven't returned home
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joins us next. Governor, good morning. MIKE DEWINE: Good morning. Good to be with you. INSKEEP: Can you help us understand the timeline here? This train derailed on Friday, but it seems to have taken a couple of days of burning for it to develop into an emergency that required an evacuation.
CT families making less than $50,000 could see zero state income tax under governor’s plan
Gov. Ned Lamont officially announced a proposal Monday to lower taxes that could effectively reduce the state income tax liability to zero for families making less than $50,000. Families making less than $40,000 could see a tax rebate, according to the Democrat. Most middle-class joint filers could see up to...
Slowly releasing chemicals from the derailed train in Ohio could prevent an explosion
In Ohio, officials have been working to avert a catastrophe at the site of a train derailment and prevent more harm from coming from the wreckage. The train crashed Friday night in East Palestine, a town about 75 miles south of Cleveland near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line. Reporter Julie Grant,...
A court in Kansas is reconsidering the death penalty
The death penalty goes on trial today in Kansas. The ACLU argues that a correct reading of the Kansas Constitution would throw out capital punishment in the state. As Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports, the multiday hearing is challenging the death penalty in a new light. FRANK MORRIS,...
Murrow submission: Audacious with Chion Wolf
Audacious with Chion Wolf is a weekly radio show and podcast from Connecticut Public. It highlights the uncommon experiences of everyday people – asking questions that get right to the heart of things. This entry is a montage of eight episodes from 2022, about dumpster diving, spirit marriage, messages...
Thousands in Connecticut are expected to lose Medicaid coverage unless they act soon
A COVID-19 change to Medicaid eligibility is scheduled to roll back March 31, bringing the return of the redetermination process for approximately 430,000 Connecticut residents currently on Medicaid extension for continuous enrollment. Thousands of people are expected to lose coverage unless they act soon. A federal policy change during the...
Ohio braces for a 'controlled release' of derailed train cars
Ohio authorities plan to release hazardous chemicals from five cars of a train that derailed amid fears of a "catastrophic" explosion. In consultation with the National Defense, Ohio National Guard and Norfolk Southern Railroad, Gov. Mike DeWine approved the operation of a "controlled release." The alternative — possibly waiting until the cars break down themselves — would have been more difficult to manage, according to DeWine.
California communities are recovering from the storm, and hoping for a long-term plan
In California, people continue to grapple with the aftermath of January's big storms that many climate scientists predict will only worsen as the world continues to warm. KQED climate reporter Ezra David Romero visits a recently flooded neighborhood where residents are looking for a lasting fix. EZRA DAVID ROMERO, BYLINE:...
