Oceano, CA

Campground at Oceano Dunes reopens after January rainstorms

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
OCEANO, Calif. – The campground is open at Oceano Dunes State Park. Officials said the site was closed because of last month's storms and high creek flow.

"We experienced extreme waves, tidal surges, and storms that made travel on the beach hazardous to the public," said Ronnie Glick with California State Parks. "Additionally, Arroyo Grande Creek experienced high flows, and we had to close the creek crossing for much of this time period."

Glick said the site was closed for about two weeks. He said beach conditions have changed after the series of storms in January.

"The beach and dune conditions have changed, and there are some areas of the shoreline that are not advisable for camping because of high tides," said Glick.

To reserve a spot at the campground, click here .

