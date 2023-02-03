Read full article on original website
Rudy Gerbracht
3d ago
Should the entire state pay for the Denver Metro pipe dream? Inadequate access and parking at light rail stations, and being charged if you travel 10 miles to get there. Homeless and thugs on the train, and all for a pyrrhic victory for feelgoodism.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Box truck sideswipes state trooper’s cruiser in Castle RockHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
Related
Can you turn left at a red light in Colorado?
Have you ever been stuck in traffic at a red light and noticed cars turning left? It is actually legal to turn left on red in certain circumstances.
PLANetizen
Colorado Emissions Reduction Plan Ties Sustainable Transportation to State Funding
The The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) will reallocate funds planned for an expansion of Interstate 25 and C-470 to bus rapid transit projects. | Leeweh / Denver, Colorado. In a guest post on TransitCenter, Planetizen’s own James Brasuell outlines a new Colorado rule that “rearranges regional capital investment...
See the Top 25 Colorado Communities Losing Residents Since 2020
Colorado's population at the time of the last census was right around 5.83 million people. Just a few years later the state continues to grow, but it's not in some of the areas you might expect. Grand Junction has grown by about 1% in population since 2020. Communities like Timnath,...
Northwest Rail would start as commuter line on existing tracks
The Regional Transportation District envisions an expansion of the Northwest Rail along a private freight rail for commuters from Longmont. The self-guided online meeting for the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study is available online through Feb. 21, offering information and feedback opportunities for the public. The purpose of the study...
Fort Morgan Times
Polis: Utilities must protect consumers from natural gas prices
International conflict, extreme weather, and other external factors are driving higher home heating costs for Coloradans during our coldest winter months. Through no fault of our own, we Coloradans are seeing our monthly bills increase, meaning hundreds of dollars more each month to keep our houses warm. This is on top of the other inflation-related costs Coloradans are struggling with.
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Daily Record
Polis orders all-hands-on-deck response to Coloradans’ high heat bills
Gov. Jared Polis issued an all-hands-on-deck directive to state agencies Monday to find short- and long-term solutions to soaring heating bills that Coloradans say are forcing them to choose between keeping warm and keeping food on the table. In a news conference, Polis said he has directed the Colorado Public...
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Boulder nonprofit helping Marshall Fire victims rebuild. Survivors of the Marshall Fire are...
KDVR.com
Dog ingests meth on hike
Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
This New Colorado Gondola Is The Fastest And Longest In The U.S.
Who doesn't love a gondola ride? Colorado is now home to the fastest and longest 10-passenger gondola rides in the entire country. Here's where to find it. New Colorado Gondola Ride Is The Fastest And Longest In The United States. Colorado has a few different popular gondola experiences across the...
Colorado cannabis sales tank in 2022 after pandemic-induced high
Following a pandemic "high,” Colorado cannabis sales have been plummeting for months. Sales skyrocketed for the cannabis industry in the beginning of 2022, a trend that began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, cannabis industry officials are seeing the other side of the pandemic “bump,” according to...
Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
Polis announces new measures to help reduce energy costs for Coloradans
Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday new measures his office will be taking to help lower the cost of energy for Coloradans.
How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?
If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
Daily Record
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers
If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
5280.com
How to Electrify Your Home, Lessen Your Carbon Footprint & Save Money
There’s a major change coming in how we heat our homes, power our toasters, cook our scrambled eggs, and drive from place to place. In fact, the transformation is already in its nascent stages in Colorado and the rest of the country. It will have a profound impact on the planet we call home, but in day-to-day life, we’ll hardly notice a difference—except to appreciate cheaper bills and zippier acceleration in our cars.
Yay: Dave & Buster’s is Bringing Another Location for Fun to Colorado
For over 40 years, after starting out in Texas, the concept of "fun and food" has succeed across the country. Colorado is set to welcome a third location for the legendary eatery. By having two locations in the state, Coloradans can plan on making a trip without it being overcrowded....
Comments / 2