Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
Changes 5 dentists plan to make at their practices in 2023
Hiring staff, expanding their practice and adding new technology are some of the changes that dentists are planning to make at their practices this year. Five dentists recently spoke with Becker's about changes they are set to make at their own offices. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity...
beckersdental.com
12 dentists making headlines
Seven dentists who joined DSO networks and five other dentists who have made headlines since Jan. 30:. Cavan Brunsden, DMD, and Nancy Villa, DMD, affiliated their Old Bridge, N.J.-based practice, KidZdent, with Sarasota, Fla.-based DSO Dental Care Alliance. Four dentists affiliated their practices with management service organization Speciality1 Partners. Celebrity...
beckersdental.com
10 DSO and dental leaders to know
The dental industry is a fascinating space with regional and national dental service organizations growing rapidly. Below is a list of 10 leaders who have made a positive impact on their organizations and have their sights set on future growth. Contact Cameron Cortigiano at ccortigiano@beckershealthcare.com to recommend a leader for...
beckersdental.com
4 CMS updates for dentists to know
Here are four updates about Medicare and Medicaid taking place in the dental industry:. 1. U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., introduced a bill that would provide Medicare beneficiaries additional coverage for medically necessary dental services. 2. The American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry filed comments to...
beckersdental.com
Best states for dental health vs. number of dental provider shortage areas
Wisconsin is the best state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, while having 183 dental shortage areas, according to data from the Health Resources and Service Administration. In WalletHub's rankings from Feb. 1, the states were ranked based on two major metrics: dental habits and care and...
Comments / 0