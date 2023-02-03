Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Former Western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind Lands Lobby Job
Former western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind’s new job will keep him in Washington, D.C. Kind yesterday said he’s been hired as a senior policy advisor at the firm Arnold & Porter. Kind just ended a 26-year career in Congress, he chose not to run for re-election last fall.
Channel 3000
How Wisconsin's lawmakers are reacting to Biden's State of the Union address
MADISON, Wis. -- Minutes after President Joe Biden concluded his second State of the Union address, reactions to the more than hour-long speech began to come in. Here is what lawmakers representing Wisconsin and other political figures had to say about the speech.
upnorthnewswi.com
Where is Scott Walker?
Ever since losing his bid for a third term in 2018, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has all but disappeared from the state’s forward-facing political scene. But many people don’t realize he still carries a tremendous amount of weight behind the scenes. What He’s Doing Now. In...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: RNC plans more 'election integrity' efforts in Wisconsin ahead of 2024
MILWAUKEE — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says "election integrity" efforts will continue in key battleground states like Wisconsin ahead of the 2024 presidential election. "In 2022, it wasn't contentious because we did do election integrity, and we did elect in your state, you have to elect poll...
shepherdexpress.com
Endorsements: February 21 Election
Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism
For three days this week, the Rev. Jennifer Butler has toured Wisconsin, warning against the resurgence of white Christian nationalism in politics and religion alike. White Christian nationalism is as old as the nation, says Butler. “It’s a deliberate attempt to conflate religious identity with ethnic and national identity,” she says, “to say that America […] The post Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
Wisconsin 2023 spring primary: What to know, who's on the ballot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Wisconsin spring primary will determine the final races for the spring general election on April 4. Here's what you need to know ahead of early voting on Tuesday. Early voting is from Feb. 7- Feb. 18 and the spring primary is on Feb. 21.
Channel 3000
Voters head to the polls in Wisconsin as in-person absentee voting begins
MADISON, Wis. -- Voters in Wisconsin will get to have their say when it comes to the Feb. 21 primary on Tuesday as in-person absentee voting begins. Anyone with a valid ID can vote early in the Badger state, and you don't need to provide a reason for doing so. If you need to register to vote or update your voting address, just make sure to bring a proof of residency for your current address with you to the polls.
Yahoo!
As conservatives push to combat 'woke' investing by KPERS, Kansas joins national trend
Lawmakers across the country are increasingly focused on where and how public money is being invested, with Kansas set to join in the national debate over what some have called "woke" investments that take into account nonfinancial factors. Kansas, like many states, uses large investment firms to help manage its...
wizmnews.com
New rules for election observers could be a good thing
More micro-managing of Wisconsin’s voting rules, but this may turn out to be a good thing. In recent years, tweaks to the rules governing our election has led to some form of voter suppression. We have seen an end to public ballot collection, fights over funding of our elections, shortened absentee voting opportunities, even a rule against putting our absentee ballots in drop boxes outside City Hall. This possible change would deal with the rules governing election observers. In recent years, the polls have gotten more crowded as political parties, as well as voter advocacy groups and others have insisted they have a right to go to polling places to look for any irregularities. They claim they need an observer bill of rights, while municipal clerks claim they have the right to be free of harassment and intimidation. Now the much-maligned Wisconsin Elections Commission is beginning the process of establishing new rules, and it is taking the smart step to make sure all interested parties have a say. The agency is looking to appoint a panel of experts and political party appointees to rework its rules for poll watchers. That way everyone gets a seat at the table and has a hand in how the rules should read. This should put an end to complaints that someone is being left out, or that the rules aren’t fair.
captimes.com
Letter | Call out lies about entitlements
Dear Editor: Twice in the last week, the Wisconsin State Journal has published lengthy op-ed lies that blame our $31 trillion debt on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid (one by Veronique de Rugy, the other by Star Parker). Social Security and Medicare are paid for out of current payroll taxes...
Did a recent survey find that a majority of Wisconsin college students agree instructors should be reported if they say something perceived to harm to certain groups?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. According to a University of Wisconsin System survey of student views on freedom of speech, a...
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
WSAW
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
fox47.com
Amid federal push for renters' rights, Wisconsin keeps pace at thousands of eviction filin
MADISON, Wis. -- From July through November last year, landlords filed more than 2,000 evictions a month in court across the state of Wisconsin -- a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The numbers underscore what a new push from the Biden...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Badger Herald
Wisconsin legislature endangers LGBTQ rights by legalizing conversion therapy
Just two weeks into a fresh legislative session, Wisconsin Republicans sitting on the Joint Committee for Review and Administrative Rules voted to strike down a rule banning the use of conversion therapy by licensed medical professionals in the state for the second time. The regulation in question, titled MPSW, is...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
Did a Wisconsin judge allow a wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse to proceed?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Feb. 2, 2023 that a wrongful death lawsuit filed against...
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 518 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 518 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 481 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 4,807 new cases, and a 7-day average of 4,683 cases per day. In 2021, 1,522 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,222 cases per day.
