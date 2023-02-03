ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 3

Related
seehafernews.com

Former Western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind Lands Lobby Job

Former western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind’s new job will keep him in Washington, D.C. Kind yesterday said he’s been hired as a senior policy advisor at the firm Arnold & Porter. Kind just ended a 26-year career in Congress, he chose not to run for re-election last fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
upnorthnewswi.com

Where is Scott Walker?

Ever since losing his bid for a third term in 2018, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has all but disappeared from the state’s forward-facing political scene. But many people don’t realize he still carries a tremendous amount of weight behind the scenes. What He’s Doing Now. In...
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Endorsements: February 21 Election

Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism

For three days this week, the Rev. Jennifer Butler has toured Wisconsin, warning against the resurgence of white Christian nationalism in politics and religion alike. White Christian nationalism is as old as the nation, says Butler. “It’s a deliberate attempt to conflate religious identity with ethnic and national identity,” she says, “to say that America […] The post Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Voters head to the polls in Wisconsin as in-person absentee voting begins

MADISON, Wis. -- Voters in Wisconsin will get to have their say when it comes to the Feb. 21 primary on Tuesday as in-person absentee voting begins. Anyone with a valid ID can vote early in the Badger state, and you don't need to provide a reason for doing so. If you need to register to vote or update your voting address, just make sure to bring a proof of residency for your current address with you to the polls.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

New rules for election observers could be a good thing

More micro-managing of Wisconsin’s voting rules, but this may turn out to be a good thing. In recent years, tweaks to the rules governing our election has led to some form of voter suppression. We have seen an end to public ballot collection, fights over funding of our elections, shortened absentee voting opportunities, even a rule against putting our absentee ballots in drop boxes outside City Hall. This possible change would deal with the rules governing election observers. In recent years, the polls have gotten more crowded as political parties, as well as voter advocacy groups and others have insisted they have a right to go to polling places to look for any irregularities. They claim they need an observer bill of rights, while municipal clerks claim they have the right to be free of harassment and intimidation. Now the much-maligned Wisconsin Elections Commission is beginning the process of establishing new rules, and it is taking the smart step to make sure all interested parties have a say. The agency is looking to appoint a panel of experts and political party appointees to rework its rules for poll watchers. That way everyone gets a seat at the table and has a hand in how the rules should read. This should put an end to complaints that someone is being left out, or that the rules aren’t fair.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | Call out lies about entitlements

Dear Editor: Twice in the last week, the Wisconsin State Journal has published lengthy op-ed lies that blame our $31 trillion debt on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid (one by Veronique de Rugy, the other by Star Parker). Social Security and Medicare are paid for out of current payroll taxes...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Did a recent survey find that a majority of Wisconsin college students agree instructors should be reported if they say something perceived to harm to certain groups?

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. According to a University of Wisconsin System survey of student views on freedom of speech, a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 518 New Cases, No Deaths

On Friday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 518 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 481 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 4,807 new cases, and a 7-day average of 4,683 cases per day. In 2021, 1,522 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,222 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy