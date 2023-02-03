Water line break near sewer line results in precautionary boil water notice for many Savannah Utilities customers

Road trips are an excellent way to see our great country. It can be tempting to put the pedal to the metal and arrive at your destination in the least amount of time possible. But if you take an unexpected exit and visit a few roadside attractions along the way, you’ll discover there’s more to your trip than getting from point “A” to point “B.” For example, in the northwest corner of Mississippi, you’ll find Corinth, a small town with a lot of history. Stop at these three roadside attractions in Corinth, Mississippi, next time you’re headed that way.

CORINTH, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO