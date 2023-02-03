Water line break near sewer line results in precautionary boil water notice for many Savannah Utilities customers

Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Precautionary boil water notice issued in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Hardin County. Hardin County Emergency Communications District says the notice is for the area south of Geans Lane on the south side of Savannah. They say this includes:. Walkertown. Nixon. Walnut Grove. Communities connected to Highway...
WSMV
Man arrested after fire breaks out at Lawrenceburg motel
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after a fire broke out at a Lawrenceburg motel on Sunday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Shawn Michael Buie, 49, of Lebanon, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of reckless endangerment. The Lawrenceburg...
wtva.com
Grand jury to hear case against Prentiss County burglary suspect
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Booneville man for an alleged burglary. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in late January in the Burton community. The sheriff’s department did not give an address. The investigation led to...
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Arrest
APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
OnlyInYourState
The Beautiful Restaurant Tucked Away In A Mississippi Small Town Most People Don’t Know About
With a population that hovers just under 15,000, Corinth is one of those little-big towns. You can still get everything you need within a short driving distance, yet life still moves at a slower, small-town pace. It’s the best of both worlds, really! Next time you’re in Corinth, be sure to pay a visit to Chapman’s, a charming small-town restaurant in Mississippi with some of the most delicious homecooked meals you’ll find outside of your own kitchen.
OnlyInYourState
There Are 3 Must-See Roadside Attractions All Within The Small Town Of Corinth, Mississippi
Road trips are an excellent way to see our great country. It can be tempting to put the pedal to the metal and arrive at your destination in the least amount of time possible. But if you take an unexpected exit and visit a few roadside attractions along the way, you’ll discover there’s more to your trip than getting from point “A” to point “B.” For example, in the northwest corner of Mississippi, you’ll find Corinth, a small town with a lot of history. Stop at these three roadside attractions in Corinth, Mississippi, next time you’re headed that way.
wtva.com
Corinth man sentenced to 14 years for stealing guns in Booneville and selling them in Chicago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Galvin Davis was sentenced to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store and for possessing and transporting stolen firearms. 39-year-old Galvin Dwayne Davis of Corinth was sentenced for his crimes on Thursday, February 2. According to court documents, Davis was involved in the August...
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tenn. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “so I have to come in the bathroom.”
radionwtn.com
West Tennessee Native T.G. Sheppard To Perform At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Humboldt native, T.G. Sheppard, brings country-pop rhythms to The Dixie stage Saturday, February 11, 2023. The country music legend’s performance begins at 3 p.m. T.G. is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, making him one of the most popular live performers on tour today.
