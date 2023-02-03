A woman has been released after serving 10 days in jail after skipping out on a tab at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. Earlier that day in Lake County Court, she pleaded no contest to a charge of fraud. She was sentenced to time already served and ordered to pay $29.27 plus a $3.50 service fee to Perkins restaurant on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages. She must also pay $423 in court costs.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO