Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
YAHOO!
Separate trials and juries, but same verdict for two co-defendants: guilty
Two trials. Two days. Two co-defendants, with separate juries deciding their fate. Carlos Jermaine Davis, 24, and his friend and co-defendant, 26-year-old Deverious Leon Kiahee Jackson, were found guilty on different days last week for a 2019 armed home invasion robbery. The Orlando residents are convicted felons, and their sentencings...
2 moms continue to plead for justice week after sons shot dead in Orange County
A mother is pleading for justice one week after her son’s murder.
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam video released after Florida man shot for charging at deputy with knives, deputies say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office released a body camera video showing the moments that led to a deputy shooting a man accused of charging at the deputy with knives during a mental health episode. Sheriff Michael Chitwood provided an update on the case Monday during a...
Port Orange police seek vandalism suspects responsible for $30k in damage to Spruce Creek Elementary
The Port Orange Police Department is asking for help identifying four people caught on camera doing thousands of dollars in damage to Spruce Creek Elementary School over the weekend.
Intense video shows deputies shoot man armed with knives near New Smyrna Beach
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office just revealed new details Monday about the man, they say was shot after he charged at a deputy with knives during an “erratic mental health episode.”
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in New Smyrna Beach
An investigation is underway in New Smyrna Beach after a person was shot by a deputy.
College Student In Florida Dies After Police Find Him Unresponsive
Police in Florida are investigating after a male college student was found unresponsive and later died. According to the DeLand Police Department, officers responded to Stetson University campus housing Saturday night to conduct an investigation. Investigators say around 7:50 p.m., a male student was found
Flagler County women’s self-defense class trains over 3,000 women
One Flagler County self-defense course accomplished a milestone this week.
niceville.com
Federal prisoner sentenced for robbing banks while on weekend passes
FLORIDA — A Florida man has been sentenced for three bank robberies and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G....
the32789.com
Winter Park Vice Mayor Todd Weaver to Resign from City Commission
Vice Mayor Todd Weaver will resign his City Commission seat. According to an Orlando Sentinel story, Weaver cites time constraints with his business as the reason for leaving. On Friday, Weaver informed supporters of his decision in an email where he stated, “Because of ever-increasing responsibilities outside City government, I have struggled with time management of late. There is no end in sight for these other responsibilities.”
click orlando
Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
Volusia County firefighter hurt during surfing accident dies from injuries, sheriff says
An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive in the water while surfing, has died.
Florida police investigating after student found dead inside university housing
Police are investigating after a college student was found dead on Saturday night.
villages-news.com
Woman serves 10 days in jail after skipping out on tab at restaurant in The Villages
A woman has been released after serving 10 days in jail after skipping out on a tab at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. Earlier that day in Lake County Court, she pleaded no contest to a charge of fraud. She was sentenced to time already served and ordered to pay $29.27 plus a $3.50 service fee to Perkins restaurant on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages. She must also pay $423 in court costs.
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
WESH
Man in critical condition after Orlando shooting
A man was hospitalized after being shot Monday morning in Orlando. Just after 12 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Conway Road. A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
Man in critical condition after being shot in Conway area
Police in Orlando are investigating after a man was found shot early Monday.
Death investigation underway after Stetson University student was found unresponsive
A death investigation is underway in Deland after a student was found unresponsive on-campus Saturday night.
Deputies: Second suspect in custody after smoke shop customer’s car was stolen
Both suspects in a Volusia County carjacking are in custody, deputies said Saturday.
