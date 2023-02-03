ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Separate trials and juries, but same verdict for two co-defendants: guilty

Two trials. Two days. Two co-defendants, with separate juries deciding their fate. Carlos Jermaine Davis, 24, and his friend and co-defendant, 26-year-old Deverious Leon Kiahee Jackson, were found guilty on different days last week for a 2019 armed home invasion robbery. The Orlando residents are convicted felons, and their sentencings...
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Federal prisoner sentenced for robbing banks while on weekend passes

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been sentenced for three bank robberies and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G....
ORLANDO, FL
the32789.com

Winter Park Vice Mayor Todd Weaver to Resign from City Commission

Vice Mayor Todd Weaver will resign his City Commission seat. According to an Orlando Sentinel story, Weaver cites time constraints with his business as the reason for leaving. On Friday, Weaver informed supporters of his decision in an email where he stated, “Because of ever-increasing responsibilities outside City government, I have struggled with time management of late. There is no end in sight for these other responsibilities.”
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
PORT ORANGE, FL
villages-news.com

Woman serves 10 days in jail after skipping out on tab at restaurant in The Villages

A woman has been released after serving 10 days in jail after skipping out on a tab at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. Earlier that day in Lake County Court, she pleaded no contest to a charge of fraud. She was sentenced to time already served and ordered to pay $29.27 plus a $3.50 service fee to Perkins restaurant on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages. She must also pay $423 in court costs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Man in critical condition after Orlando shooting

A man was hospitalized after being shot Monday morning in Orlando. Just after 12 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Conway Road. A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy