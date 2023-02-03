Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pueblo teen shoots father in the knee over van dispute
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen is under arrest after he shot his father in the knee when the father wouldn’t let him borrow the family’s van. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded to the 1200 block of East 7th Street, on the City’s East Side, around 12:02 a.m. on a report of […]
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County February 3, 2023 Edition
Thomas James Witmer, date of birth February 7, 1971 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, weaving and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000. Jonathan Bryan Holsinger, date of birth September 5, 1979 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
Feb. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime […]
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon
Multiple victims have been hospitalized with unknown injuries following an early morning shooting on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).
Colorado ranchers claim to be target of racially charged "reign of terror"
Courtney W. Mallery and his wife Nicole, a black couple that own and operate Freedom Acres Ranch in El Paso County, are claiming that they have been on the receiving end of a racially charged "reign of terror" from community members, strangers, and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Fire activity closes part of Highway 115 road in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a portion of CO 115 is closed in Fremont County due to fire activity. CDOT reported at 3:02 p.m. that northbound CO 115 was closed between Pine St. and Locust St., Lincoln Park. This is a developing story. The post Fire activity closes part of Highway 115 road in Cañon City appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education
“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 1:23 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Academy Place. Once The post Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
police1.com
Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
1 killed, 4 wounded in Colorado neighborhood shooting
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Falcon that left one person dead and four others wounded, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe that the shooting, which occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch subdivision, may have been connected to a carjacking on Saturday near Potter Drive, sheriff's Lt. Deborah Mynatt said in a statement.
Daily Record
It takes a Village: Gary and Denise King found happiness, success in Westcliffe
Nestled in the plains of the majestic Sangre de Cristo Mountains is the tiny town of Westcliffe. A stunningly picturesque town, it is home to several eclectic antique shops and stores that both locals and tourists make special trips to visit. The Village Shop located at 205 Main St. is...
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
Pueblo man sentenced to more than 15 years for felony charges
PUBELO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was sentenced to 190 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to two charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. 44-year-old Kenneth Lawrence Baca plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to The post Pueblo man sentenced to more than 15 years for felony charges appeared first on KRDO.
Family displaced after house fire in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three adults, a child, and three cats are out of their home after a basement fire broke out Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. CSFD said they got the call around 6:23 p.m. Friday for a fire just east of downtown. Crews located the blaze in the The post Family displaced after house fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs woman badly hurt after she's hit by truck
Peyton Post Office working to fix staffing shortage. One person was killed and second was seriously injured. The worker fell 15 feet into a trench at a Black Forest construction site. Missing kid in El Paso County. Updated: 9 hours ago. KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday)
Four taken to hospital following mobile home fire
UPDATE: MONDAY 2/6/2023 9:39 p.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD) said four people were taken to the hospital for injuries after a mobile home fire off of Highway 115 south of Cañon City on Monday. In an update, CCAFPD said firefighters were originally called to the 1600 block […]
