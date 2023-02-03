ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KXRM

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen is under arrest after he shot his father in the knee when the father wouldn’t let him borrow the family’s van. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded to the 1200 block of East 7th Street, on the City’s East Side, around 12:02 a.m. on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County February 3, 2023 Edition

Thomas James Witmer, date of birth February 7, 1971 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, weaving and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000. Jonathan Bryan Holsinger, date of birth September 5, 1979 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Feb. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire activity closes part of Highway 115 road in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a portion of CO 115 is closed in Fremont County due to fire activity. CDOT reported at 3:02 p.m. that northbound CO 115 was closed between Pine St. and Locust St., Lincoln Park. This is a developing story. The post Fire activity closes part of Highway 115 road in Cañon City appeared first on KRDO.
CANON CITY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education

“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 1:23 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Academy Place. Once The post Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
police1.com

Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
FOUNTAIN, CO
OutThere Colorado

1 killed, 4 wounded in Colorado neighborhood shooting

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Falcon that left one person dead and four others wounded, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe that the shooting, which occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch subdivision, may have been connected to a carjacking on Saturday near Potter Drive, sheriff's Lt. Deborah Mynatt said in a statement.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Pueblo police arrest teenager accused of shooting dad

Police in Pueblo have arrested a teenager accused of shooting his father. Investigators say the teen was upset that his father wouldn't let him borrow the family van. The shooting happened after midnight Feb. 4 on the east side of town, off 7th Street and Kingston Avenue. Investigators said the 17-year-old started shooting at the van with a rifle and then shot his father. He was arrested on first-degree assault and booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center. 
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man sentenced to more than 15 years for felony charges

PUBELO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was sentenced to 190 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to two charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. 44-year-old Kenneth Lawrence Baca plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to The post Pueblo man sentenced to more than 15 years for felony charges appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family displaced after house fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three adults, a child, and three cats are out of their home after a basement fire broke out Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. CSFD said they got the call around 6:23 p.m. Friday for a fire just east of downtown. Crews located the blaze in the The post Family displaced after house fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Four taken to hospital following mobile home fire

UPDATE: MONDAY 2/6/2023 9:39 p.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD) said four people were taken to the hospital for injuries after a mobile home fire off of Highway 115 south of Cañon City on Monday. In an update, CCAFPD said firefighters were originally called to the 1600 block […]
CANON CITY, CO

