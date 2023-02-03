ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Powerball Drawing Tonight Over $700 Million

SAN ANGELO — The Powerball has grown to the 9th largest jackpot in history. The estimated jackpot for the Powerball lottery is set at $747 million with a cash option of $403.1 million. The last Powerball drawing was on February 4, 2023, and the winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, with a Powerball of 10.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wild West? Santa Fe SUV Crashes on Paseo De Vaca

SAN ANGELO – The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe escaped a rollover crash on a quiet San Angelo neighborhood street Monday afternoon. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Long, the Santa Fe SUV left the roadway on Paseo De Vaca near S. Bishop St., struck a tree and rolled onto its side.
SAN ANGELO, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews Police Department locates missing person

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue.  According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

La Esperanza Breaks Ground on Roller Rink Turned Clinic

SAN ANGELO, TX – La Esperanza has officially broken ground on the new clinic that will replace the old roller rink on Sherwood way. The ground breaking included staff from La Esperanza, engineers from KFW architects, leaders with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, and more. CEO of La Esperanza Dean Munn thanked the crowd for all the help and expressed his enthusiasm for the future.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS Identifies Dead in Fatal, Fiery Crash

Then, the pickup hit a guardrail, went into a sideskid, and began to roll before coming to a rest on the pickup’s roof. During the crash, the pickup caught fire. The driver, identified as Monica Kahn, 84, of Greeley, Colorado and the passenger, identified as Robert Jakob Khan, 91, of Greeley, Colorado, were both pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard.
GREELEY, CO
San Angelo LIVE!

Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp

SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Injuries on US 87 in 3rd Crash in 24 Hours

SAN ANGELO, TX — A third crash on US 87 north within the past 24 hours happened just after 8 p.m. Friday night near the crossing for Glass Rd. in Grape Creek. Two pickups collided in the southbound lanes of the highway. One pickup came to a rest in the barrow ditch and the other pickup was on the shoulder of the highway.
GRAPE CREEK, TX
NewsWest 9

Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again

ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Headwinds Hit Coliseum Renovation Bond

SAN ANGELO, TX — Tom Green County commissioners agreed to investigate the options where the county would hold a bond referendum to pay for an approximate $40 million upgrade to the existing San Angelo Coliseum. The remodel envisions expanding the seating of the coliseum built in 1959 from just under 5,000 seats to 10,000 seats (when floor seating is used), remodeling the rest rooms, adding a food court, and adding VIP boxes.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
ODESSA, TX
KCBD

Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver arrested after crashing into house

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into a home and injured his passenger. Arnold Benavides, 41, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Injury.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after midnight […]
ODESSA, TX

