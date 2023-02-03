Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Rams go for sweep on Sunday after doubleheader sweep
SAN ANGELO, TX— The fifth-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team picked up two more wins Saturday afternoon and will look for the series sweep Sunday against Eastern New Mexico. The ASU debut for Kade Bragg was incredible. He threw six innings, allowing one hit and striking out 10. The Rams scored three runs in the […]
Powerball Drawing Tonight Over $700 Million
SAN ANGELO — The Powerball has grown to the 9th largest jackpot in history. The estimated jackpot for the Powerball lottery is set at $747 million with a cash option of $403.1 million. The last Powerball drawing was on February 4, 2023, and the winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, with a Powerball of 10.
San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial Project celebrates 'Blessing of the Land'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Buffalo Soldiers served in the United States Army in the late 1800s during a time of tension and unrest. In San Angelo, a group of these Buffalo Soldiers fought at Old Fort Concho and now in 2023, they are being remembered with a memorial project.
Wild West? Santa Fe SUV Crashes on Paseo De Vaca
SAN ANGELO – The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe escaped a rollover crash on a quiet San Angelo neighborhood street Monday afternoon. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Long, the Santa Fe SUV left the roadway on Paseo De Vaca near S. Bishop St., struck a tree and rolled onto its side.
Andrews Police Department locates missing person
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
Coming Soon: A Large Natural Gas Pipeline Across Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, TX — Four energy companies have banded together to construct a large, 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline from Waha near Pecos to Katy and the proposed route will see it traverse across southern Tom Green County. The 490-mile long pipeline will aid in delivering natural gas from...
One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue. According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
La Esperanza Breaks Ground on Roller Rink Turned Clinic
SAN ANGELO, TX – La Esperanza has officially broken ground on the new clinic that will replace the old roller rink on Sherwood way. The ground breaking included staff from La Esperanza, engineers from KFW architects, leaders with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, and more. CEO of La Esperanza Dean Munn thanked the crowd for all the help and expressed his enthusiasm for the future.
DPS Identifies Dead in Fatal, Fiery Crash
Then, the pickup hit a guardrail, went into a sideskid, and began to roll before coming to a rest on the pickup’s roof. During the crash, the pickup caught fire. The driver, identified as Monica Kahn, 84, of Greeley, Colorado and the passenger, identified as Robert Jakob Khan, 91, of Greeley, Colorado, were both pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard.
Driver, passenger declared dead after San Angelo crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 84-year old woman and a 91-year old man died Feb. 3 in San Angelo as a result of a fatal crash. At approximately 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 87, Monica Kahn was driving a pickup truck southbound with Robert Jakob Kahn in the passenger seat.
Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp
SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
More Injuries on US 87 in 3rd Crash in 24 Hours
SAN ANGELO, TX — A third crash on US 87 north within the past 24 hours happened just after 8 p.m. Friday night near the crossing for Glass Rd. in Grape Creek. Two pickups collided in the southbound lanes of the highway. One pickup came to a rest in the barrow ditch and the other pickup was on the shoulder of the highway.
Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again
ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
Headwinds Hit Coliseum Renovation Bond
SAN ANGELO, TX — Tom Green County commissioners agreed to investigate the options where the county would hold a bond referendum to pay for an approximate $40 million upgrade to the existing San Angelo Coliseum. The remodel envisions expanding the seating of the coliseum built in 1959 from just under 5,000 seats to 10,000 seats (when floor seating is used), remodeling the rest rooms, adding a food court, and adding VIP boxes.
Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
Driver arrested after crashing into house
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into a home and injured his passenger. Arnold Benavides, 41, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Injury. According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after midnight […]
