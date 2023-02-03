The second feature film from Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont, Close may be the most devastating film of recent memory, one that grapples with very serious, very painful subjects with such grace and tenderness that one might wish to be able to do nothing else but reach out and embrace the film’s broken-hearted characters and hug them, fiercely and until the tears stop falling. Dhont has accomplished something most filmmakers only aspire to, creating a narrative that’s so beautifully delivered and so profoundly meaningful that it will truly and deeply affect its audiences. All that said, his choice of subject matter is not for the faint of heart, not because it traffics in the type of gore or spectacle that many recent films rely on. Instead, Close is the story of children—two thirteen-year-old boys—confronting realities far beyond their mental and emotional maturity and the devastating ramifications of how they each navigate what crosses their paths.

