Read full article on original website
Related
Review: Close Explores Sexuality, Masculinity and Tragedy at a Fragile Crossroads in Teen Life
The second feature film from Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont, Close may be the most devastating film of recent memory, one that grapples with very serious, very painful subjects with such grace and tenderness that one might wish to be able to do nothing else but reach out and embrace the film’s broken-hearted characters and hug them, fiercely and until the tears stop falling. Dhont has accomplished something most filmmakers only aspire to, creating a narrative that’s so beautifully delivered and so profoundly meaningful that it will truly and deeply affect its audiences. All that said, his choice of subject matter is not for the faint of heart, not because it traffics in the type of gore or spectacle that many recent films rely on. Instead, Close is the story of children—two thirteen-year-old boys—confronting realities far beyond their mental and emotional maturity and the devastating ramifications of how they each navigate what crosses their paths.
Sundance Review: Fragile Yet Fierce, Daisy Ridley Delivers Something Moving in Sometimes I Think About Dying
When somebody describes a film as a “Sundance movie,” my mind tends to envision works like director Rachel Lambert’s Sometimes I Think About Dying, a comedic and melancholic film a self-isolated woman named Fran (Daisy Ridley) who lives on the Oregon coast but tends to spend her days indoors, either in the solitude of her work station or in her small, sparsely furnished home. At work, she listens to the friendly banter of her co-workers but rarely engages with them as she fulfills office supply requests and whatever else she’s responsible for. Sometimes she drifts into daydreaming, but even that isn’t nearly as fulfilling as it is revealing.
Sundance Review: The Pod Generation Features an Interesting Concept That’s Not Fully Gestated
A big swing and a miss comes courtesy of writer/director Sophie Barthes (Cold Souls, 2015’s Madame Bovary) in The Pod Generation, concerning a New York couple, Rachel (Emilia Clarke) and Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor), living in the not-so-distant future where convenience is everything, even when it comes to childbirth. Rachel is the primary breadwinner as an executive at a tech company, while Alvy is a botanist, who believes that all things should be done and grown naturally, including children. These days, however, anyone of means has children via the Womb Center, which offers couples a portable womb to gestate their child within, making it possible for both men and women to handle the burden of pregnancy.
Sundance Review: Kim’s Video Honors a Video Store and Tracks the Collection to Unexpected Places
During my brief time living in New York City in the early 1990s, I resided in a building in the Village, near the NYU campus. Just a couple of blocks from my place was the legendary strip of St. Mark’s Place (in the East Village) that included many a used record store as well as a veritable gold mine for film lovers called Kim’s Video. Th store featured tens of thousands of VHS tapes (I’m old), including a special collection of titles, mostly from Europe and Asia, that were unavailable in the United States. These were undeniably illegal bootlegs, but they were precious cargo, curated by an enigmatic businessman named Youngman Kim. You could find virtually anything there, and Kim’s Video had a devoted and knowledgable staff that could point you down any cinematic avenue of your choosing.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Review: Witnessing the Swan Song of Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Quite a few people say they love the music of Billie Holiday, having heard only God Bless the Child or—the song controversial in its time—Strange Fruit. Those songs cannot come close to the immense gift of her talent. The depth of pain reflected in Holiday’s road-weary interpretation of music has become canonical in jazz. The Mercury Theater’s production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill is the story of Billie Holiday at the end of her life, singing in tiny clubs after losing her cabaret card—a musician’s license to play for the public. Alexis J. Roston stars as Holiday and co-directs with Christopher Chase Carter. Nygel D. Robinson plays her accompanist and friend Jimmy Powers.
Review: Actors Sam Riley and Haley Bennett Take a Risk that Nearly Pays Off in Improvising She Is Love
Not being entire familiar with the films of writer/director Jamie Adams (Bittersweet Symphony, Venice at Dawn), I don’t know exactly how often he leans into the practice of allowing his actors to largely improvise their dialogue with only a vague idea of where each scene needs to land. For years, that process was largely only used in comedies, but in more recent years (and thanks in large part to filmmakers like the Duplass Brothers and Joe Swanberg), it has been more commonly exercised in an attempt to find the emotional truth in dramas. Adams’ latest work, She Is Love, falls somewhere in between those two, setting up a rather amusing premise but then sending its two leads down an emotionally raw rabbit hole from time to time.
Third Coast Review
Chicago, IL
387
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0