ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

3 county police chase captures Hardee County murder suspect

Matthew Scott Flores, a suspect in the Hardee County murder of Jose Carlos Martinez, was captured after a police chase spanning three counties in North Carolina on Thursday. According to the Wauchula Police Department, Flores drove through three counties in North Carolina attempting to flee from police before crashing along Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
wnctimes.com

Human Remains Found in Florida May Be Missing Lyft Driver Gary Levin

The finding of human remains in Okeechobee County is being looked into by the Florida Department of. Law Enforcement and the Okeechobee Sheriff's Department. The South Florida Water Management District owns the property where the body was discovered, according to Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen. There is just one way in and one way out of this location because the road ends here.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway. Authorities said Saturday that the two suspects had been attempting to steal the pickup truck on Interstate 75, or items in the vehicle, when they were interrupted by a trooper and fled northbound in another truck. During the pursuit, the men fired several times at the trooper’s vehicle. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy