Man caught caught driving missing Lyft driver's car faces extradition to Florida
RUTHERFORD, N.C. — Matthew Flores is behind bars for probation violations after serving a year and a half in a North Carolina prison on drug and assault charges. Flores potentially faces charges connected to the disappearance of Palm Beach Gardens ride-share driver Gary Levin. Prosecutors in Central Florida want...
Wauchula homicide suspect arrested in North Carolina
A homicide suspect from Wauchula, Florida was arrested in North Carolina, driving the car of a missing Lyft driver.
Man caught driving missing Lyft driver's car has criminal past
Law enforcement officials from Florida investigating the disappearance of Lyft driver left North Carolina, shortly before a body was found in Okeechobee County.
Human remains found near missing Florida Lyft driver’s last known location: report
Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday.
3 county police chase captures Hardee County murder suspect
Matthew Scott Flores, a suspect in the Hardee County murder of Jose Carlos Martinez, was captured after a police chase spanning three counties in North Carolina on Thursday. According to the Wauchula Police Department, Flores drove through three counties in North Carolina attempting to flee from police before crashing along Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
Man arrested in North Carolina chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday in North Carolina involved a suspect in a Florida murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash in Ellenboro.
Human Remains Found in Florida May Be Missing Lyft Driver Gary Levin
The finding of human remains in Okeechobee County is being looked into by the Florida Department of. Law Enforcement and the Okeechobee Sheriff's Department. The South Florida Water Management District owns the property where the body was discovered, according to Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen. There is just one way in and one way out of this location because the road ends here.
Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway. Authorities said Saturday that the two suspects had been attempting to steal the pickup truck on Interstate 75, or items in the vehicle, when they were interrupted by a trooper and fled northbound in another truck. During the pursuit, the men fired several times at the trooper’s vehicle. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Suspect wanted for murder in Florida apprehended in WNC
A suspect wanted on murder charges in Florida is in custody following a police chase in Western North Carolina. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase to apprehend Matthew Scott Flores, Thursday afternoon.
Murder suspect Matthew Flores on the run with help from girlfriend before connected to missing Lyft driver
Fla. — Before policecaptured fugitive Matthew Flores in North Carolina Thursday night, Flores had been a murder suspect on the run since Jan 24th. Wauchula, Florida, police say Flores shot Jose Carlos Martinez to death while visiting a house in that city. "But to have this correlation with...
Young man shot and killed at DeSoto County Fair, association says
The DeSoto County Fair Association says the young man shot on Saturday night at the fairgrounds has died. Police have not said if the shooter has been arrested.
Search for missing Lyft driver intensifies in Okeechobee County after vehicle found states away
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Detectives in the city of Okeechobee are helping in the search for themissing Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin. Detective Sgt. Aurelio Almazan spoke with WPBF 25 News Friday evening and said "We have canvassed the city looking for any surveillance video that we could think of to help us in the investigation."
One person shot at County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office
One person shot at the DeSoto County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office - authorities asking for your help
