Cameron Jordan might be the best trash talker the New Orleans Saints hae to offer. Jordan shared his take on the second retirement of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during an interview with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe at the Pro Bowl Games on Saturday, saying: “This time he was able to say he’s putting it up for good, right? Last time there was too many leaks that happened, it was tainted. Let the man retire. We salute him, we wish him the best just in whichever endeavor that is.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO