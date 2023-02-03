ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan is not shy about making comments about opponents, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans probably will not enjoy his latest remarks. Jordan admitted at the Pro Bowl Saturday that he is pleased to see Tom Brady retiring, and followed up that comment with a rather savage remark on the... The post Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Jordan shares his take on Tom Brady's retirement, Tampa Bay's future

Cameron Jordan might be the best trash talker the New Orleans Saints hae to offer. Jordan shared his take on the second retirement of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during an interview with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe at the Pro Bowl Games on Saturday, saying: “This time he was able to say he’s putting it up for good, right? Last time there was too many leaks that happened, it was tainted. Let the man retire. We salute him, we wish him the best just in whichever endeavor that is.”
