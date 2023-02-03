ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Romo ‘subject of CBS intervention’ after network ‘concerned’ over his broadcasting

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
TONY Romo was the subject of an "intervention" from CBS over his broadcasting, according to reports.

The former NFL quarterback, 42, joined the network as a color analyst following his retirement in 2017.

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz have led CBS broadcasts since 2017 Credit: AP
The ex-Dallas QB went straight into the analyst booth following retirement Credit: EPA

Romo replaced Phil Simms in the CBS booth and works live telecasts alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.

He is known for his excitable persona on air and ability to read offensive and defensive plays at speed.

Romo signed a bumper contract extension with CBS in 2020 which nets him around $17million each year.

During the 2022 season, Romo has met criticism from some quarters for his "cringe" commentary.

According to the New York Post, CBS bosses intervened last offseason because they felt Romo had lost "some of his luster" and needed to be "better prepared."

NYP reporter Andrew Marchand told The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast: "Tony Romo needs to study more.

"He needs to be better prepared. As you move away from the sidelines, you need to do more work.

"I know CBS is aware of this. They tried an intervention last offseason. They knew, they anticipated this.

"That’s a credit to them, the people in charge there. But it has not gotten better.

"There was the narrative out of CBS when Romo was getting all the publicity."

According to the report, CBS executives flew to Romo's Dallas home last offseason in an effort to improve his partnership with Nantz on air.

They reportedly plan to try to address the issues again with the team following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Nantz and Romo are set to cover Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, which will be broadcast on CBS.

A CBS spokesperson responded to the claims: "To call this an intervention is a complete mischaracterization, we meet regularly with our on-air talent."

Lea
2d ago

Wow. I think Romo is good! He's off the cuff, which is perfect with Jim Nantz. Nantz has done the homework, so Romo can provide the human aspect. I don't know where this article came from, but do you think they would let him call THE SUPERBOWL if he didn't know what he was doing??🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Stevie Jenson
1d ago

He’s one of the best, if not the best, commentators out there. First they told him not to predict a play now they say he’s not prepared. Both are untrue statements. If Collinsworth, Aikman and Buck can keep their jobs, Romo gets to keep his and make twice the money. And let him call the plays, he’s exceptional at it.

BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
2d ago

I’d like to see romo take a shot at a head coaching nfl position. He seems to know every play before it happens. Knows the game well. He might do good as a coach

