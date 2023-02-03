ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One day at a time: Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 24 years of sobriety

By Stephen Iervolino
 4 days ago
On her Instagram , Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated a major milestone: nearly a quarter century of sobriety.

"8760 DAYS OF SOBRIETY = 24 YEARS," Curtis captioned her post, which was next to a picture of her hand holding her landmark sober coin — and her cute white poodle-mix pooch.

"There are so many people who are in the prison of addiction," Jamie continued. "Through recovery rooms all over the world. I've been able to find myself again. Safe. Satisfied. Strong. Steady. For anyone struggling today in that prison, I woke up today sober as an example that it is possible and that there is help for you and hands reaching out to offer you a step up into the light!"

She also credited her sister and a colleague with offering those hands of help: "The community of people in recovery have been amazing," Curtis concluded.

The actress has been very vocal about her sobriety. In 2018, the Halloween series star revealed to People that her addiction to pain pills began in the late '80s and lasted 10 years.

"I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic," she said at the time. "I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one."

She says she was initially prescribed opiates after minor plastic surgery "for my hereditary puffy eyes" and soon began abusing the painkillers, even stealing pills from friends and family.

In 1999, she sought help and attended her first recovery meeting, she told the magazine.

Curtis' family has a long history of addiction. Her father, actor Tony Curtis , battled alcohol, cocaine and heroin addictions, and her half-brother Nicholas Curtis died of a heroin overdose in 1994.

